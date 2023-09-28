FBI refuses to release documents on potential nationwide fake voters investigation

The FBI is claiming that information regarding what appears to be a nationwide voter registration fraud scheme, involving possibly tens of thousands of fake voters, cannot be released because it is part of an 'ongoing' investigation.

(WND News Center) — The FBI is claiming that information regarding what appears to be a nationwide voter registration fraud scheme, involving possibly tens of thousands of fake voters, cannot be released because it is part of an “ongoing” investigation.

It is Just the News that has confirmed it has been refused access to information regarding a multistate fraud investigation that began in Michigan and later was turned over to the feds.

Information released by the state confirms the potential broad scope of the scheme, but the FBI now is shutting down access, and Just the News said it is considering what steps to take next in its pursuit of the truth.

The publication confirmed the FBI took over a 2020 probe into voter registration fraud that got its start in Michigan.

The publication confirmed, “According to the dozens of pages of police reports from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police, a firm called GBI Strategies was under scrutiny as an organization central to alleged voter registration fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The matter was initially investigated by city and state authorities before the FBI took over.”

The report explained that contacts between Michigan law enforcement and the FBI continued into 2022, “but there is no evidence of what happened after that in the memos obtained by Just the News through requests made under Michigan’s own Freedom of Information Act.”

The FBI, meanwhile, refused to provide any information under the federal freedom of information law.

Just the News requested “copies of all reports, documents, and records about GBI Strategies, including all communication and correspondence regarding investigations of GBI Strategies with Michigan government officials, city and state law enforcement agencies in Michigan, and all other state government officials and law enforcement agencies involved in investigations of GBI Strategies.”

But the FBI said such material is “in an investigative file which is exempt from disclosure.”

Just the News said the FBI said there is a “pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records.”

At the state level, police interviewed GBI employees in 2020 and cited instances where voter registrations appeared to be fraudulent, and a state police memo event cited the possibility of “Election Fraud by Forgery.”

State officials confirmed there were “thousands” of suspected fraudulent registrations.

An official in the office of the state attorney general confirmed, “An organization turned in some thousands of voter registrations throughout the fall of 2020, estimated on the high end to be cumulatively 8-10,000, and some within those batches were found to be suspicious or fraudulent.”

The case ended up being referred to the FBI.

WND previously reported dozens of pages of police reports from the Muskegon Police Department and Michigan State Police suggested a massive plan across multiple states to submit fraudulent registrations.

However, after the FBI got involved, the trail went silent.

Just the News also confirmed, “Open Secrets, a non-partisan research group that tracks money in U.S. politics provides data showing that GBI has been paid millions of dollars in the 2020 election cycle by Democratic and far-left groups. These groups include the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee ($2,117,605); DNC Services Corp. ($1,031,856); and the Biden for President Campaign, who paid GBI $450,000.”

