FBI releases incomplete set of files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, triggering public outcry

Attorney General Pam Bondi and the public are demanding that the FBI release the full set of files related to the investigation of reported intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein.

(LifeSiteNews) — The FBI released about 200 pages of files on Thursday pertaining to sex trafficker and reported intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein, a mere fraction of the thousands of pages of files said to be in the FBI’s possession.

After a request by the recently created Congressional “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” for the complete declassified Epstein files, the FBI issued to Attorney General Pam Bondi’s office what she described as “approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein’s list of contacts, and a list of victims’ names and phone numbers.”

Conservative commentator Jack Posobiec, who was among several media pundits spotted on Thursday outside the White House with binders reading “The Epstein Files: Phase 1,” confirmed in a Thursday podcast immediately afterward that the binder contains flight logs and a “rolodex of some of names we already knew from Epstein Black Book.”

Commentator Liz Wheeler, who also received Thursday’s Epstein file binder, confirmed the same, telling on X how Bondi did not discover until Wednesday night that the Southern District of New York “was hiding potentially thousands of Epstein files, defying Bondi’s order to give them all to her.”

“We’re talking recordings, evidence, etc. The juicy stuff. Names,” Wheeler added.

This is the story: President Trump & AG Pam Bondi committed to releasing the Epstein files. The FBI was told to deliver the files to Bondi. They did, about 200 pages. Bondi smelled a rat, because there was nothing juicy in the 200 pages, just flight logs & a Rolodex of phone…

“These swamp creatures at SDNY deceived Bondi, Kash, and YOU. Be outraged that the binder is boring. You should be. Because the evil deep state LIED TO YOUR FACE,” she continued.

In light of this withholding, Bondi on Thursday ordered FBI Director Kash Patel to deliver the “full and complete Epstein files” to her office by Friday at 8 a.m.

JUST IN – Attorney General Pam Bondi says the FBI is withholding Epstein documents from the U.S. Department of Justice.

She noted in her letter that she learned from a source that “the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages” of Epstein files.

While some Epstein flight records have been released in previous litigation, they remained limited, as does other information regarding Epstein’s associates. U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn filed a subpoena in late 2023 to obtain the complete flight logs, and in January 2025 accused Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of blocking her request.

As reported extensively by LifeSiteNews, the Epstein saga has drawn international headlines for years after it became apparent the billionaire sex offender had ties to the Clintons, Prince Andrew, Bill Gates, and other high-profile elites.

Investigative Journalist Whitney Webb has discussed in her book “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime That Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein,” how the intelligence community leverages sex trafficking through operatives like Jeffrey Epstein to blackmail politicians, members of law enforcement, businessmen, and other influential figures.

One example of evidence of this, according to Webb, is former U.S. Secretary of Labor and U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s explanation as to why he agreed to a non-prosecution deal in the lead-up to Epstein’s 2008 conviction of procuring a child for prostitution. Acosta told Trump transition team interviewers that he was told that Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” adding that he was told to “leave it alone,” The Daily Beast reported.

While Epstein himself never stood trial, as he allegedly committed suicide while under “suicide watch” in his jail cell in 2019, many have questioned the suicide and whether the well-connected financier was actually murdered as part of a cover-up.

These theories were only emboldened when investigative reporters at Project Veritas discovered that the major news outlets of ABC and CBS News quashed a purportedly devastating report exposing Epstein.

On December 18, 2023, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska of the Southern District of New York issued an order to unseal hundreds of documents revealing the identities of individuals who hold various connections to Epstein.

The 4,553 pages of documents then released to the public were heavily redacted and included the names of more than 150 people identified during the investigation of Epstein and his sex trafficking operation. However, many of these individuals had already been identified in previous public documents and interviews, and many were not accused of crimes.

In the final batch of unsealed documents, Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said he paid her $15,000 in 2011 to have sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew, and that she had sex multiple times with retail mogul Leslie Wexner, who was a financial client of Epstein’s for at least 20 years.

A full list of the names of people mentioned in the previously released Epstein files, including many who have not been accused of any crimes, can be found here. Previously published Epstein flight logs show that former President Bill Clinton along with Secret Service members, actor Kevin Spacey, comedian Chris Tucker, and British model Naomi Campbell all flew on Epstein’s private plane central to his sex trafficking case, dubbed the “Lolita Express” by the media.

