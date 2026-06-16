FBI stopped plot to massacre crowd at White House UFC event, Kash Patel says

A total of 23 people were involved in the plot, which sought to use drones and snipers to kill attendees, according to court and FBI documents.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The FBI foiled an alleged plot to massacre Sunday’s UFC White House event attendees and arrested several suspects, according to the bureau’s director, Kash Patel.

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C.,” Patel shared Tuesday on X.

According to officials cited by Fox News, the would-be perpetrators planned to set off explosive drones on the South Lawn, forcing attendees to flee the event. The alleged conspirators then planned to gun them down by sniper fire as they were funneled out of the White House grounds.

A total of 23 people were involved in the plot, according to court and FBI documents. They were allegedly upset about “government corruption, the handling of the [Jeffrey] Epstein files, data centers taking up all the water in communities, and other government actions,” according to the affidavit.

In a private Signal chat, the suspects considered targeting Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Sen. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as well as West Virginia GOP Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore.

One proposed Marsha Blackburn as a potential target because she had “taken money from the Israel pro Israel lobby and supports them,” despite the fact that a large majority of congressmen have received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

The mother of suspect Tycen Proper, 19, who was arrested on June 10, tipped off local police about her son’s “recent conduct, including firearms purchases and communicating with certain individuals online,” according to a federal affidavit.

She said in a phone interview with an FBI officer that the conspirators “claimed to be ex-military and Christian based.” The group allegedly wanted to “jumpstart” a revolution by killing “high-value targets” including “billionaires” and “capitalist elites.”

Proper admitted to helping to plan the attack during a June 11 FBI interview and said that the conspirators got in touch around March 2026 through a TikTok group called “Vanguard of the Old.”

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