FBI sued by analyst allegedly fired over ‘conspiratorial views’ on Jan. 6 protests

'These allegations raise sufficient concerns about your allegiance to the United States and your judgment to warrant a suspension of your clearance pending further investigation,' the FBI wrote at the time.

This article was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) — A former analyst for the FBI, decorated with multiple U.S. Navy and Marine Corps medals, has sued the agency over its alleged decision to use false claims against him to dismiss him from his position.

The case was brought on behalf of Marcus Allen in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina by Judicial Watch.

READ: FBI had at least eight informants embedded with Proud Boys during January 6 riot: report

And it’s far from the first charge that the FBI has been politicized and no longer can be relied upon for the truth. For example, the FBI worked hand-in-glove with Democrats to create the now-debunked Russia collusion claims against President Donald Trump. It was an FBI agent, Peter Strzok, who said “we” would never let Trump be president. And it was the FBI that staged the SWAT-style raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in what apparently is a dispute over custody of his presidential papers.

The new case claims FBI chief Christopher Wray violated Allen’s constitutional rights by falsely accusing him of holding “conspiratorial views,” stripping his security clearance, and suspending him from duty without pay.

Eventually, Judicial Watch reported, “the FBI revoked his security clearance because apparently the FBI believes that any views contrary to its own regarding what occurred on January 6 constitutes disloyalty to the United States.”

READ: FBI tracked Jan. 6 protesters’ location even if phones were in airplane mode: report

The case notes Allen has been awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and previously was designated the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity Runner-Up for Intelligence NCO of the year.

He joined the FBI in 2015, and had been providing ad hoc all-source analytical support to the FBI Charlotte Field Office Joint Terrorism Task Force.

However, the FBI asserted in a 2022 letter, “The Security Division has learned you have espoused conspiratorial views both orally and in writing and promoted unreliable information which indicates support for the events of January 6. These allegations raise sufficient concerns about your allegiance to the United States and your judgment to warrant a suspension of your clearance pending further investigation.”

The FBI then told Allen he was on leave without pay.

READ: Latest ‘Twitter Files’ release shows FBI paid over $3 million for censorship requests

However, the lawsuit charges, Allen “was not involved in the events of January 6 and did not support them in any material way. The FBI has made no allegation or offered any evidence to the contrary.”

Further, the lawsuit charges that Allen “has expressed no view that could be reasonably interpreted as personally expressing support or sympathy for any unlawful activity that occurred on January 6. The FBI has not identified any specific statements or actions supporting its contention that Plaintiff has done otherwise.”

The issue already has been raised in Congress, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R–OH), writing to Wray that “Multiple whistleblowers have called it a ‘purge’ of FBI employees holding conservative views.”

Judicial Watch said the FBI did not give Allen a chance to clear himself, despite his repeated inquiries.

READ: New ‘Twitter Files’ release shows FBI flagged accounts, treated platform like ‘subsidiary’

The case charges the FBI with violations of Allen’s First and Fifth Amendment rights, and asks that he be restored to his position.

“The FBI can’t purge employees based on political smears. Judicial Watch seeks to remind the FBI that it is not above the law with this civil rights lawsuit for Mr. Allen, a decorated Marine veteran and highly regarded FBI employee,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center.

Share











