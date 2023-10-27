FBI was given ‘criminal information’ on Bidens from 40 confidential sources, Sen. Grassley claims

The U.S. senator contends that the agency’s Washington field office managed in some cases to successfully shut down reporting and information from sources by falsely discrediting the information as foreign disinformation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa alleged that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received “criminal information” from 40 confidential sources discussing the Biden family.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday, Grassley said that the information given the agency related to President Joe Biden, his son Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother James.

“This letter is based on years of investigation, including the provision of information, records, and allegations from multiple Justice Department [DOJ] whistleblowers that indicate there is — and has been — an effort among certain Justice Department and FBI officials to improperly delay and stop full and complete investigative activity into the Biden family, including but not limited to FD-1023s referencing the Biden family,” Grassley wrote.

The information, given to the FBI by Confidential Human Sources (CHS), was handled by multiple FBI field offices nationwide. Grassley further contends, however, that the agency’s Washington field office managed in some cases to successfully shut down reporting and information from the sources by falsely discrediting the information as foreign disinformation, something that Grassley says “caused investigative activity to cease.”

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley alleged.

“Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

Grassley’s letter details one instance of alleged interference in which an FBI task force attempted to shut down an investigation into an FD-1023 that alleged Joe and Hunter Biden received $5 million from Mykola Zlochevsky, Ukrainian oligarch and CEO of Burisma Holdings, in exchange for firing Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who at the time was investigating Burisma and when Hunter was on the company’s board – an act Joe Biden reportedly bragged about.

According to Grassley, a meeting took place in February 2020 at the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office to discuss “investigative matters” related to a probe involving Hunter Biden. The following month, a “guardian” assessment was set up to analyze information given to the FBI related to Hunter Biden by Rudy Giuliani, at that time former President Donald Trump’s attorney.

The analysis found an FD-1023 from March 2017 related to a kleptocracy investigation into Zlochevsky that referenced Hunter Biden, prompting the DOJ and FBI to ask the handler of the CHS that submitted the document to reinterview him. The second interview prompted the creation of a June 2020 FD-1023, which Grassley released in July. Grassley further contends that as the field office was running an assessment, they were “limited in their investigative abilities” and could only conduct data search checks rather than issue subpoenas and search warrants.

However, an August 2020 assessment started by FBI supervisory intelligence analyst Brian Auten was used by the Foreign Influence Task Force to search for CHS information related to the Bidens in an attempt to discredit them as “foreign disinformation” and attempted to shut down the investigative steps under the pretense that it contained “disinformation.”

Meanwhile, Grassley and Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin were “improperly briefed” that month by the task force in relation to their investigation into the Bidens after receiving “pressure from Congressional Democrats.”

“The precise basis for how the FBI HQ team selected the specific information for inclusion in Auten’s assessment is unknown, but the focus of the FBI HQ team’s attention involved derogatory information about Hunter Biden and Joe Biden,” Grassley wrote.

The Pittsburgh field office’s assessment was ultimately closed in September that year, and its findings were sent by U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady to the main DOJ. Grassley also asserts that Brady coordinated with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York to determine whether or not the FD-1023 contained disinformation.

The office determined that it contained “no hits to known sources of Russian disinformation,” Grassley said in the letter. He also wrote that the information contained in the document was given to David Weiss, currently acting as Special Counsel leading the investigation into the Bidens’ business dealings.

The following month, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf was briefed on the document, but she “prevented investigators from seeking information about Joe Biden’s involvement in Hunter Biden’s criminal arrangements,” Grassley alleges. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers have made similar allegations against Wolf, FOX News reported. Grassley further stated that special agent in charge Tim Thibault ordered an “avenue of derogatory Hunter Biden reporting” closed in October 2020 “in furtherance of Auten’s assessment.”

Grassley closes the letter demanding that the DOJ and FBI send him all documents related to the allegations he makes and says that he intends to interview 25 DOJ and FBI personnel connected with the allegations made in the letter. The agencies have until November 17 to respond.

Grassley has written multiple letters to both agencies in the past in relation to the Biden family’s business dealings. In May 2022, he sent the agencies a letter voicing concern over the behavior of Thibault ’s conduct on social media, showing apparent animus toward Donald Trump and his supporters.

Evidence gathered from a laptop Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in April 2019 provides a trail of evidence suggesting the Biden family made millions of dollars through Hunter’s facilitation of meetings between his father and business interests around the world while Joe Biden was vice president of the United States under Barack Obama.

In the immediate lead-up to the 2020 presidential election, legacy media outlets and former U.S. intelligence officials argued that the authentic laptop had actually been Russian disinformation. Meanwhile, the sharing of the story on social media was severely throttled, a combination of factors that potentially tilted the election in favor of Joe Biden.

For his part, President Biden has vehemently denied allegations of involvement in his son’s business dealings despite the fact that evidence suggests he spoke to his son regarding his involvement with Chinese oil company CEFC on at least one occasion, that he was put on speakerphone many times during Hunter Biden’s overseas meetings with business partners, and that Hunter himself suggested in a text message to his daughter that he gave his father half of his salary. In August, Republicans from the U.S. House of Representatives released a memo detailing bank records of the Biden family’s business dealings, including with Burisma.

The DOJ has yet to respond to LifeSite’s request for comment, and the FBI declined to offer comment on the letter to the Daily Caller, referring the outlet to Weiss.

