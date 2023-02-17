FBI whistleblower: Memo smearing Latin Mass Catholics still on gov’t servers despite public retraction

The memo suggesting Latin Mass Catholics may be potential terrorists is still 'trending in the top 3 on the intel portal,' despite its official retraction, according to the former FBI agent who leaked the document.

(LifeSiteNews) – FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin claimed that the memo targeting “Radical Traditionalist Catholics” is still being circulated internally despite the FBI’s official retraction of the document.

Seraphin, who released the now-infamous FBI memo about the surveillance of Latin Mass Catholics, asked the FBI on Twitter “[w]hy are people telling me that the document, despite your statements to the press suggesting it has been revoked, is still on the FBI servers (and trending in the top 3 on the intel portal)?”

Hey @FBI – Why are people telling me that the document, despite your statements to the press suggesting it has been revoked, is still on the FBI servers (and trending in the top 3 on the intel portal)? I am also told the message to employee is: “Protect the brand” of the FBI.… https://t.co/54BFu0AJkX — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) February 16, 2023

Seraphin added that the FBI is telling employees to “protect the brand” of the agency.

“I am also told the message to employee is: ‘Protect the brand’ of the FBI,’” he wrote. “Too late. Telling employees that anything ‘could be leaked or shared with Congress’ is just you admitting that the public’s outrage at your malfeasance is well deserved.”

Last week, former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin released an eight-page internal document sent January 23, indicating the FBI in Richmond, Virginia planned to conduct surveillance to intercept “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” who have allegedly found common ground with “radical-traditionalist Catholic (RTC) ideology,” LifeSiteNews reported.

After the memo caused an immense backlash, the FBI retracted the document.

Many critics immediately pointed out that to justify the supposed need for the FBI to monitor certain Catholics, the memo also referenced three anti-Catholic smear articles (here, here, and here) published by leftwing websites Salon and The Atlantic.

The memo had differentiated between certain types of Catholics deemed to be more or less problematic based on their alleged beliefs.

In its statement, the FBI claimed that “upon learning of the document, FBI Headquarters quickly began taking action to remove the document from FBI systems and conduct a review of the basis for the document.”

‘Serious misuse of federal law enforcement resources’

On February 10, Virginia’s Attorney General and Attorney Generals from 19 other states signed a document that condemned the FBI document and called upon the federal government to release all materials related to the controversial memo.

“The memorandum deploys alarmingly detailed theological distinctions to distinguish between the Catholics whom the FBI deems acceptable, and those it does not. Among those beliefs which distinguish the bad Catholics from the good ones are a preference for ‘the Traditional Latin Mass and pre-Vatican II teachings,’ and adherence to traditional Catholic teachings on sex and marriage (which the memorandum glibly describes as ‘anti-LGBTQ’),” the Attorneys General wrote.

“The memorandum even appears to accuse the Supreme Court and the Governor of Virginia of ‘[c]atalyzing’ the bad Catholics through ‘legislation or judicial decisions in areas such as abortion rights, immigration, affirmative action, and LGBTQ protections,’ singling out the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and Governor Youngkin’s support for sensible abortion regulations as examples.”

In a February 16 letter addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Mike Johnson said the federal agency must respond to the “anti-Catholic memo,” which they called a “serious misuse of federal law enforcement resources.”

The two congressmen furthermore requested that the FBI provide them with any documents pertaining to the alleged ties between certain Catholics and “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” dating from January 20, 2021, to the present.

The FBI was also asked to provide any materials that provided a “basis” for the memo, and a “list of the FBI investigations, local law enforcement agency reporting, and liaison reporting” upon which the Richmond FBI “relied” to make their “assessments” in the leaked memo.

The memo has also been condemned by many Catholic figures, including Bishop Barry Knestout of Richmond, Virginia – who specifically defended the Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP) parish that was mentioned by name in the leaked memo – and Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) finally responded to the memo last night.

Virginia AG leads 19 states in demanding FBI come clean about ‘anti-Catholic’ memo, church spying

Bishop Strickland reacts to FBI whistleblower’s bombshell report on surveillance of traditional Catholics

