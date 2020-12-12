FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer vaccine tested on cell line of aborted baby

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 12, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday that it has approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over 16 years of age.

Although the Pfizer vaccine was not developed using a cell line derived from an aborted baby, it was tested — that is, the laboratory phase which verifies the quality of the vaccine on cell tissues — using such a cell line, HEK-293, reports Children of God for Life.

The U.S. government is set to receive 100 million doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine by March. A shipment of about 2.9 million doses of the vaccine, which must be stored at a frigid -60 to -80 degrees Celsius, will be delivered around the United States over the next week, according to The New York Times.

It newspaper also reported that, according to an unnamed “senior administration official,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on Friday morning, in the words of the New York Times, “to consider looking for his next job if he didn’t get the emergency approval done on Friday.”

Hahn subsequently directed FDA vaccine regulators to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by the end of Friday, stated the Times.

The FDA press release noted that “the issuance of an EUA is different than an FDA approval (licensure) of a vaccine.”

The federal agency “expects manufacturers whose COVID-19 vaccines are authorized under an EUA to continue their clinical trials to obtain additional safety and effectiveness information and pursue approval (licensure),” stated the release.

Questions about safety

In contrast to Britian’s health regulators, the FDA took “an unexpected step” and left open the possibility that pregnant and breastfeeding women can take the vaccine, The New York Times noted, adding that the vaccine was not tested on pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Pfizer has to submit regular reports on the safety of the vaccine, including its use in pregnant women, it reported.

In the U.K., government-produced safety instructions for the Pfizer vaccine state that it should not be taken by pregnant or breast-feeding mothers and children, and that women should avoid becoming pregnant for the first two months after their shots.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine “contains messenger RNA (mRNA), which is genetic material,” the FDA release explained.

“The vaccine contains a small piece of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s mRNA that instructs cells in the body to make the virus’s distinctive ‘spike’ protein. When a person receives this vaccine, their body produces copies of the spike protein, which does not cause disease, but triggers the immune system to learn to react defensively, producing an immune response against SARS-CoV-2.”

An FDA “Fact sheet for recipients and caregivers” lists a number of possible side effects of the vaccine, including tiredness, headache, fever, chills, and muscle pain, and also notes that there “is remote chance” the vaccine “could cause a severe allergic reaction.”

Moreover, “these may not be all the possible side effects” of the vaccine, according to the fact sheet. “Serious and unexpected side effects may occur. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is still being studied in clinical trials.”

The United States has now joined Canada, the U.K., Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in approving the Pfizer two-dose vaccine.

However, the FDA announcement comes amid rising concerns over the speed at which the Covid-19 vaccine was produced and approved, and the potential for adverse effects.

French Professor Eric Caumes announced earlier this week that he has never seen as many undesirable effects with a vaccine as with the Pfizer injection that is scheduled to be widely distributed in France starting in January.

Another renowned French doctor Louis Fouché published a YouTube video that has been seen many tens of thousands of times, in which he advises all viewers not to have the shot.

Americans Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and James Lyons-Weiler are also warning of a phenomenon known as “pathogenic priming” that is particular to vaccines developed for coronaviruses like SARS-COV-1 and MERS. This phenomenon triggers a “hyper-immune response” when vaccinated subjects are exposed to the virus that could include inflammation throughout the body and especially in the lungs.

A December 2020 FDA briefing document on the Pfizer vaccine noted “disturbing indications that might be a safety signal on pathogenic priming, especially in older adults,” including a 10-fold increase of serious adverse events on the second dose in the latter, compared to 3.6-fold for those under 55, wrote Kennedy and Lyons-Weiler.

Deaths after taking the vaccine?

Significantly, Dr. Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition, told CNN last week nobody should be “surprised” to see reports of “multiple people dying” at long-term care facilities a day or two after having received the COVID vaccination, which has not been tested on the “frail elderly.”

Similarly, the German federal government is preparing citizens for deaths that will happen after people are injected with a COVID-19 vaccine, but not necessarily caused by it.

Lothar H. Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, the national public health institute in Germany, said on December 3 that with an average of 2,500 people dying each day in Germany, it is probable that some will die after having taken the vaccine.

Meanwhile, American Dr. Theresa Deisher, founder of the Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute and a Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University, recently stated that COVID-19 vaccines developed at “warp speed” are likely not safe and not necessary.

Former Pfizer researcher Dr. Michael Yeadon, and epidemiologist and pulmonary specialist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg have filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for approving drugs in the European Union at large, for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe.

Among their concerns is the possibility of allergic and even fatal reactions to a coronavirus vaccine, and that it may result in indefinite sterility in women.

Yeadon, who held Pfizer’s most senior research position in the field of allergy and respiratory medicines prior to his departure in 2011, is also categorically opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines,” he stated in a November article.

Side effects during vaccine trial

Just days after Pfizer announced its new “90% effective” coronavirus vaccine in November, reports emerged about “severe” side effects volunteers for the vaccine trial experienced, including fevers and headaches.

Also in November, a group of doctors from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) told the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that they must give advance warning of the potentially serious side effects associated with receiving a new coronavirus vaccine, and that getting the vaccine “will not be a walk in the park.”

Additionally, a U.K. health care regulator put out a contract offer in October “urgently” seeking “an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine adverse drug reaction and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.”

Pfizer is notable for being one of several vaccine producers that Kennedy, the nephew of John F. Kennedy and an environmental attorney, called “convicted serial felon(s)” during a July debate with Alan Dershowitz.

“In the past 10 years, just in the last decade, those companies have paid $35 billion in criminal penalties, damages, fines, for lying to doctors, for defrauding science, for falsifying science, for killing hundreds of thousands of Americans knowingly,” Kennedy said.

Meanwhile, a group of Catholic bishops including Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, and Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary of the archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana, issued a statement clarifying that Catholics must reject any vaccine connected to cell lines derived aborted babies.

“Any link to the abortion process, even the most remote and implicit, will cast a shadow over the Church’s duty to bear unwavering witness to the truth that abortion must be utterly rejected. The ends cannot justify the means,” they wrote.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.