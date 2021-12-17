FDA axes in-person requirement for abortion pills, allows them to be sent by mail 

SILVER SPRING, Maryland (LifeSiteNews) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it is loosening restrictions on the dangerous chemical abortion drug mifepristone by removing the in-person dispensing requirement and allowing the abortion pill to be received by mail.
The drug was previously available only at specified medical facilities where it could be provided only under the direct supervision of a doctor. The precautions were taken to ensure that the woman really was pregnant when she took it, that she was not more than 9 or 10 weeks pregnant, that the pregnancy was not ectopic, and that she was not being coerced into the abortion. It also usually prevented the pills from being used to kill the unborn babies of unsuspecting pregnant women.
However, the Biden-Harris regime began active non-enforcement of that policy in April, claiming that the COVID pandemic interfered with women seeking an abortion.
The new policy alters the FDA’s previous Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for mifepristone. According to the FDA, its REMS safety protocol is designed to regulate “certain medications with serious safety concerns to help ensure the benefits of the medication outweigh its risks.” The protocol change now permits pharmacies to dispense the drug with a prescription from an approved medical provider, allowing it to be received by mail.
“Abortion activists’ longtime wish has been to turn every post office and pharmacy into an abortion center,” said Sue Liebel, State Policy Director for the Susan B. Anthony List, in a condemnation of the decision. “Women who take chemical abortion pills are significantly more at risk of serious complications and more likely to require a visit to the emergency room. Some women even die.”
Distribution of mifepristone has been restricted due to safety reasons since its original introduction under the brand name Mifeprex in 2000 and has been under the FDA’s REMS protocol since 2011. The latest CDC analysis suggests that since 2017 the chemical abortion drug has accounted for 40% of abortions annually.
UPDATE 10/29/2021:
Joe Biden claims Pope Francis said he should continue receiving Holy Communion, despite the president's radical, anti-Catholic support for abortion. Biden asserted that the pontiff “was happy I’m a good Catholic,” and that the president should “keep receiving Communion.”
Please SIGN this urgent petition to Pope Francis urging him to clarify what he told Biden at his private audience in Rome. Biden should be facing formal excommunication because of his public and obstinate promotion of abortion, but instead we have the perverse situation in which he claims to have the blessing of the pope to sacrilegiously receive Our Lord in the Holy Eucharist. Pope Francis must clarify what exactly was said in order to avoid scandal and being complicit in such grave sin. If Joe Biden wishes to return to communion with the Church he must immediately and publicly stop and repent from his active support of the culture of death.
To ensure that this petition reaches Pope Francis, it will also be CC'ed to the Papal Nuncio of the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, as well as to the Chairman of the Pro-Life Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Joseph Naumann.
Indeed, Joe Biden recently proposed a budget which would eliminate the Hyde Amendment, potentially allowing billions of taxpayer dollars to go to the funding of abortion domestically.
So, it is now an indisputable fact that Joe Biden, himself, is forcing abortion on the American public as well as around the world (e.g., Biden's executive order abolishing the Mexico City Policy).
However, since we know that the Church prioritizes abortion as the "pre-eminent" moral issue, and also how the pope has recently reiterated the teaching that abortion is "homicide," we ask the Pope to ensure that Biden's scandalous claim be clarified and his support for abortion be condemned.
This is the prime opportunity for the pope to make it crystal clear to Biden: Promoting abortion is absolutely and utterly incompatible with being in communion with the Church, and that those politicians who publicly and obstinately support abortion effectively put themselves outside communion with the Church, but also merit formal excommunication.
Joe Biden's active and concentrated promotion of abortion since he took office only 9 months ago is a grave scandal to the faithful of the United States, and to Catholics everywhere.
But, perhaps even more scandalous is the USCCB's decision not to directly and publicly address how Biden's radical, public promotion of abortion affects his standing in the Church.
The silence from our American shepherds is deafening.
Therefore, Pope Francis must now intervene to protect both the Holy Eucharist and our preborn brothers and sisters from death, to protect authentic Church teaching from deceitful "Catholics" like Joe Biden, and to protect the faithful from the grievous scandal caused by Biden's claims, action and the intolerable dithering and "dialoging" engaged in by the USCCB.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Biden will meet with Pope Francis to discuss ‘human dignity,’ but abortion left off agenda'
'Biden restores foreign aid to abortion by repealing Mexico City Policy'
'Removing the Hyde Amendment in Biden’s proposed budget will set a precedent'
ORIGINAL PETITION:
Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Pope Francis in Rome in a rapidly approaching audience on October 29th.
Please SIGN this urgent petition to Pope Francis urging him to tell Biden that he will face formal excommunication because of his public and obstinate promotion of abortion, and that if he wishes to return to communion with the Church he must immediately and publicly stop and repent from his active support of the culture of death.
To ensure that this petition reaches Pope Francis, it will also be CC'ed to the Papal Nuncio of the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, as well as to the Chairman of the Pro-Life Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop Joseph Naumann.
Indeed, Joe Biden recently proposed a budget which would eliminate the Hyde Amendment, potentially allowing billions of taxpayer dollars to go to the funding of abortion domestically.
So, it is now an indisputable fact that Joe Biden, himself, is forcing abortion on the American public as well as around the world (e.g., Biden's executive order abolishing the Mexico City Policy).
But, reports suggest that the pope and Biden are only supposed to speak about COVID and climate change...
However, since we know that the Church prioritizes abortion as the "pre-eminent" moral issue, and also how the pope has recently reiterated the teaching that abortion is "homicide," we ask the Pope to ensure that Biden's scandalous support of abortion become the central focus of their meeting.
This is the prime opportunity for the pope to make it crystal clear to Biden: Promoting abortion is absolutely and utterly incompatible with being in communion with the Church, and that those politicians who publicly and obstinately support abortion effectively put themselves outside communion with the Church, but also merit formal excommunication.
Joe Biden's active and concentrated promotion of abortion since he took office only 9 months ago is a grave scandal to the faithful of the United States, and to Catholics everywhere.
But, perhaps even more scandalous is the USCCB's decision not to directly and publicly address how Biden's radical, public promotion of abortion affects his standing in the Church.
The silence from our American shepherds is deafening.
Therefore, Pope Francis must now intervene to protect our preborn brothers and sisters from death, to protect authentic Church teaching from deceitful "Catholics" like Joe Biden, and to protect the faithful from the grievous scandal caused by Biden's action and the intolerable dithering and "dialoging" engaged in by the USCCB.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Biden will meet with Pope Francis to discuss ‘human dignity,’ but abortion left off agenda' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-will-meet-with-pope-francis-to-discuss-human-dignity-abortion-left-off-agenda/
'Biden restores foreign aid to abortion by repealing Mexico City Policy' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-restores-foreign-aid-to-abortion-with-repeal-of-mexico-city-policy/
'Removing the Hyde Amendment in Biden’s proposed budget will set a precedent' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/removing-the-hyde-amendment-in-bidens-proposed-budget-will-set-a-precedent/
**Photo Credit: CBSN / YouTube
The FDA also states that there have been numerous complications from using mifepristone, including 24 recorded deaths and thousands of other adverse events reported to the FDA as of Dec. 31, 2018. Analysis of the FDA’s adverse event reporting system concludes that that these figures are dramatically under counted, although by precisely how much is unknown.
A recent peer-reviewed study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute provides even more alarming statistics. It concluded: “The rate of abortion-related emergency room visits following a chemical abortion increased over 500% from 2002 through 2015, according to an analysis of Medicaid claims data.” Additionally, the study also found that “the rate of abortion-related ER visits is growing faster for chemical abortions than [for] surgical abortions.”
The FDA’s move comes a day after the Senate’s hearing of President Biden’s nominee for FDA Commissioner, Dr. Robert Califf, who was queried about mifepristone’s safety and the FDA’s deliberations about loosening restrictions on dispensing the drug. Califf responded that he had “great confidence” in the staff studying mifepristone and said they would craft any decision regarding the abortion pill based on the latest studies. Califf, however, has a previous history at the FDA of widening mifepristone’s availability without warning or provision of accompanying data.
Students for Life Action President Kristan Hawkins also denounced the administration’s calculated moves to increase chemical abortion, observing, “President Biden has stacked the deck with radical chemical abortion supporters leading America’s healthcare systems, starting with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra who led a coalition effort against the FDA health and safety standards while he was attorney general of California, and again, in choosing Dr. Califf to head the FDA on Becerra’s watch. It’s clear that reckless change is in the works.”