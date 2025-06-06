FDA commissioner says he will study abortion pill after data links it to severe injuries

Sen. Josh Hawley triggered a long-delayed FDA review after new data showed abortion drug mifepristone causes severe complications in thousands of women.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — FDA Commissioner Marty Makary says the agency will review the abortion drug mifepristone following a study that links it to serious medical complications in thousands of women.

In a letter to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) this week, Makary acknowledged a peer-reviewed study showing that one in nine women experienced sepsis, infection, or hemorrhage within six weeks of taking the drug – rates Hawley said are 22 times higher than what the label currently indicates.

The study, from the Ethics and Public Policy Center, analyzed over 860,000 abortion-related insurance claims between 2017 and 2023.

Makary said the FDA would assess the data, adding that the agency “continues to closely monitor” safety outcomes.

As recently as April 2025, Makary had stated he had “no plans to take action” on mifepristone, even after raising concerns during his confirmation. The review was initiated only after Hawley’s intervention.

Chemical abortion now accounts for over half of all U.S. abortions – 63 percent in 2023, according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. It has been defended by politicians across the world, including the Trump DOJ and U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

The Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to the FDA’s policy last year on procedural grounds, without addressing the underlying safety questions.

Mifepristone, also known as RU-486, is one of two drugs commonly used in chemical abortion. After mifespristone ends the life of the baby, misoprostol induces labor in order to expel the body.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many countries began to permit these drugs to be taken by women at home and without oversight. There is a growing awareness that this facilitates forced abortion by abusive boyfriends or husbands, parents, or other parties.

If you’ve taken mifepristone, it may not be too late. Abortion Pill Reversal reports that over 6,000 lives have been saved using a progesterone protocol. More information is available here.

The Catholic Church teaches that causing or permitting an abortion is gravely immoral, because it destroys the life of an innocent person.

Murder, especially of the innocent, is one of four sins so grievous that they “cry to heaven” for God’s vengeance.

However, the Church not only proclaims the truth about life but also offers compassion and healing for men and women in pain due to the killing of unborn children.

If you’ve been involved in abortion – whether voluntarily, or through coercion or deceit – know that help is available.

Counseling ministries like Rachel’s Vineyard offer support for both men and women suffering grief or guilt after abortion.

A baby’s life cannot be restored, but truth, justice, and healing remain possible.

Share











