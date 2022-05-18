FDA authorizes third Pfizer shot for kids aged 5 to 11

The FDA did not seek approval from its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory board before granting emergency use authorization for booster shots in 5-year-olds, arguing that its research 'did not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by committee members.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 booster shots for children five years of age and older on Tuesday under its emergency use authorization (EUA) protocol.

Children aged between five and 11 in the U.S. have been allowed to take a two-shot regimen of the experimental drug since late October, 2021, at which time the regulatory body endorsed a one-third dose-per-shot regimen for the age group.

The FDA’s Tuesday approval now means that children aged five through 11 can receive a single booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID jab, provided they took the two-shot “primary series” at least five months prior.

Today, we amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, authorizing the use of a single booster dose for administration to children 5-11 at least five months after completion of a primary series with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. https://t.co/2PNNFPqAwe pic.twitter.com/khpG0DLou3 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) May 17, 2022

In an accompanying press release, FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said that the agency “is authorizing the use of a single booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age to provide continued protection against COVID-19,” adding his assessment that “[v]accination continues to be the most effective way to prevent COVID-19 and its severe consequences, and it is safe.”

Califf asserted that taking children to get a COVID shot “can help protect them against … hospitalization and death,” should they contract the virus (because the jabs do not stop transmission of the virus despite initial claims they did).

However, multiple studies show that children face extremely low risk from COVID-19. This, combined with the thousands of reports of serious adverse events and deaths following the jabs, has led numerous experts to criticize the push to inject children with the experimental shots.

Last summer, researchers with Johns Hopkins School of Medicine found a “mortality rate of zero among children without a pre-existing medical condition such as leukemia” when they “analyze[d] approximately 48,000 children under 18 diagnosed with Covid in health-insurance data from April to August 2020.”

In response to the finding, lead researcher Dr. Marty Makary accused the CDC of basing its advocacy of school COVID vaccination on “flimsy data.”

Dr. Robert Malone, pioneer of the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer shots, has said that inoculating 28 million children five to 11 years old could lead to “1,000 or more excess deaths” while the risk from COVID-19 for healthy children is “about zero” and appears to be lower than the seasonal flu.

Even the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its guidelines for vaccinating children against COVID in January this year, warning that young people should not be “routinely vaccinated.”

Regarding transmission of the virus, data has long shown that the COVID shots do not stop infection or transmission, while there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the “unvaccinated.”

Indeed, the list of individuals who have been “fully vaccinated” (many of whom received one or two “booster” shots) yet still contracted the virus is growing and includes U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, former White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki (who has had the virus twice since being vaccinated), former president Barack Obama, and Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates.

In the face of much contradictory evidence, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, maintained Tuesday that the booster shot “is effective in helping to prevent the most severe consequences of COVID-19 in individuals 5 years of age and older.”

Marks acknowledged that jabbing children has risks but that taking a booster shot “outweighs” the “known potential” for adverse events, such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

The FDA did not seek approval from its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory board before granting an EUA for booster shots in five-year-olds, arguing that its research “did not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by committee members.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set to convene its Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Thursday, where the board will review the FDA-authorized booster shot for use throughout the nation.

It is expected to recommend boosters for children aged five to 11, in line with the FDA’s approval.

