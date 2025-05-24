FDA says Pfizer, Moderna must expand warnings for COVID shots to young men

Pfizer and Moderna must warn young men ages 16-25 that their COVID shots are linked to heart diseases, the FDA said.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its warnings about the dangers of mRNA COVID jabs.

“The Food and Drug Administration is telling Pfizer and Moderna to expand the warning labels on their COVID-19 vaccines about the risk of a possible heart injury side effect linked to the mRNA shots, primarily in teen boys and young men, citing findings from a study published last year and new agency data,” CBS News reported.

“Both vaccines previously carried warnings about how the risk of the heart side effects — which doctors call myocarditis (an inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart) — looked to be higher in young men, generally within the first week after vaccination,” CBS added. “While the earlier labels specified ages 18 to 24 years old for Moderna’s vaccine and 12 to 17 years old for Pfizer’s, the new warning will apply to males ages 16 to 25 for both vaccines.”

The warnings reflect a more cautious approach to the jabs, which were rushed through under President Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed.”

For many key health roles, Trump has appointed officials who have supported vaccine safety, including Dr. Marty Makary as FDA commissioner. Furthermore, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a track record advocating for food and medicinal safety. However, they have not taken an aggressive approach yet to the vaccines while in office.

Furthermore, Makary recently announced that the FDA plans to continue recommending that pregnant women receive the COVID shot, even though there are links between getting jabbed and miscarrying a preborn baby.

The shots have been a point of contention between Trump supporters and the president, who still holds that Operation Warp Speed, and rushing through the shots, was a good idea.

As LifeSiteNews reported:

For the past four years, Trump has refused such appeals about the evidence against the COVID shots, which were developed in record time by his administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Since leaving office, he repeatedly promoted the shots as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” The negative reception to such comments got him to drop the subject for a while, but in July 2022, he complained that “we did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention. But I’m still proud of that word, because we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it. But I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”

Yet, the shots have a long record of being linked to numerous problems, including heart inflammation, stroke, death, and menstrual problems.

The dangers recently lead attorney Tom Renz, an expert on vaccine injuries, to call for an “immediate halt” on self-amplifying mRNA vaccines, as LifeSiteNews reported.

