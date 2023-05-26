FDA-sponsored study concedes Pfizer’s COVID shot increases risk of myocarditis in children

With some authors reporting connections to Pfizer, the study acknowledges dangers of heart inflammation in children ages 12 to 17.

(LifeSiteNews) — A recent study sponsored by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is showing that children of certain ages who receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine experience a heightened risk of heart inflammation.

Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on May 22, the study assessed records from commercial databases hosted by CVS Health, HealthCore and Optum focusing on records from the date of the FDA’s emergency use authorization of the product, December 11, 2020, to mid-2022.

The researchers’ analysis revealed incident levels for myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart-related inflammation, to be high enough for triggering a safety signal in the age groups of 12 to 15 years and 16 to 17 years following injection with the gene-based biological.

Discovering 153 cases in this entire age group, 12 to 17, the analysts were able to obtain medical records for 37 of these children, of which they could confirm 27 (73%) to be “true cases of myocarditis or pericarditis.” Of these 27 young patients, 25 were male (92.6%) and 19 were hospitalized with a mean length of stay at 2.8 days.

The average time period from injection of the Pfizer product to these patients’ seeking professional care for myocarditis or pericarditis was 6.8 days.

The overall objective of the study was to investigate whether 20 different adverse health events were associated with the Pfizer injections. In addition to myocarditis or pericarditis the researchers looked for incidents of anaphylaxis, bell palsy, thrombosis, blood clots and more.

From records of three million children, ages 5 to 17, the researchers report the only safety signal that emerged was for these heart inflammations among the 12 to 17 age group. They did find such incidents in the younger children ages 5 to 11, but reported these were not enough to indicate such a safety warning.

Thus, the researchers concluded, “These results provide additional evidence for the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in the pediatric population.”

Yet, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough objected to this conclusion telling the Epoch Times, “My concern is that these data represent a gross under-reporting of the frequency and severity of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis.”

As early as 2021, McCullough sounded an alarm regarding the significant risk to young people of developing myocarditis due to these injections at which time both the FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the possibility of such dangerous outcomes.

Since that time, “there have been > 200 papers in the peer-reviewed literature and over 100 fatal documented cases largely among young men, peak ages 18-24 years, some with autopsy proven COVID-19 vaccine heart inflammation resulting in death,” the former editor of two medical journals said.

These include an autopsy report from Germany last December which found the sudden deaths of three to five individuals, who had just received an mRNA COVID injection, were likely caused by heart inflammation as a result of the shots.

Another similar finding was reported regarding the sudden deaths of two teenaged boys just days after getting the second Pfizer injection. The physician authors said the boys died in their sleep from “myocarditis” which is “not typical myocarditis pathology.”

Last week, the World Health Organization issued an alert calling attention to a sharp rise in cases of neonatal “severe myocarditis” between June 2022 and March 2023 in the United Kingdom. The malady afflicted 15 babies and claimed the life of at least two.

Pathologist and co-chair of HART, Dr. Clare Craig, said there is “a massive question about whether or not these babies or the mums are [COVID-19] vaccinated.”

Other scientific studies along with government data have affirmed mRNA-based COVID-19 inoculations (such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna) come with a much higher likelihood of myocarditis, especially in the young, among whom more than two-thirds of those injured may have incurred long-term damage.

McCullough, who has himself authored 684 articles in scientific peer-reviewed journals, penned a substack article last fall in which he cited studies demonstrating how cases of myocarditis have increased in the population from around 4 per million to approximately 23,256/million in the ages of 13 to 18 alone since the introduction of massive COVID-19 gene therapy vaccination campaigns and mandates two years ago.

Norman Fenton, emeritus professor of risk at the Queen Mary University of London, told the Epoch Times that given the signal danger for heart inflammation and the extremely low or non-existent chance of children benefitting from the injections, “The conclusion that ‘these results provide additional evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are safe in children’ is pretty ludicrous.”

This being said, the JAMA paper lists a corresponding author from the FDA, and multiple other researchers reporting connections to Pfizer.

