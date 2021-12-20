FDA’s abortion pill ruling places ‘politics over the lives and health of women’

'We can expect to see hospital emergency rooms flooded with women suffering life-threatening complications after taking abortion pills received through the mail, said Operation Rescue's Troy Newman.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Operation Rescue) — Capitulating to the pro-abortion radical left, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the political decision to permanently lift the in-person requirements on abortion inducing drugs, opening the door to abortion pills to be delivered through the mail after only a brief internet consultation.

Twenty states have already passed laws that prevent the distribution of abortion drugs without an in-clinic visit with a licensed physician and or by mail. These states are expected to be unaffected by the recent FDA ruling.

“The FDA has put politics over the lives and health of women. Abortion drugs carry a much higher complication rate than even surgical abortions, which are both far more dangerous than the Abortion Cartel will admit,” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman, whose organization tracks and documents abortion-related complications and maternal deaths.

“We can expect to see hospital emergency rooms flooded with women suffering life-threatening complications after taking abortion pills received through the mail,” said Newman.

“This horrific decision was about politics and catering to Democrat cronies at Planned Parenthood. But it is women who will pay the price – some with their lives – due to this outrageous move to placate the abortionists and socialists.”

A case in point was an incident earlier this year. A Planned Parenthood facility in Reno, Nevada, which does no surgical abortions but does offer abortion-inducing drugs, phoned 911 for a hemorrhaging woman who had apparently suffered complications after taking abortion pills. No doctor was present at the time of the medical emergency.

Incomplete abortions, hemorrhaging, and ruptured ectopic pregnancies are all common complications to the abortion pills Mifepristone and Misoprostol, which are taken together to abort babies usually under 11 weeks gestation.

It is also expected that there will be more crimes against women by abusive men who obtain abortion drugs for the purpose of forcing women to abort their pregnancies against their will. There have already been several criminal cases where this has happened. For example, in 2014, one Kansas man put abortion drugs in his girlfriend’s pancakes without her knowledge, and was later charged with aggravated battery and murder for killing her wanted baby.

Abortionists are already planning ways to conceal the true number of abortion pill complications. Live Action News reported just this week that abortionist Daniel Grossman has advocated shipping abortion drugs to women without confirmed pregnancies – a reckless idea that is ripe for abuse – and advising emergency room physicians not to report abortion drug complications.

“The FDA announcement emphasizes the need to remedy the corrupt election laws that allowed for widespread and documented election fraud that altered the results of the 2020 election,” added Newman.

“Without first ensuring honest and fair elections, we can never hope for pro-life conservatives to retake Congress or the White House. Those elections are imperative to seeing the ill-conceived and dangerous abortion policies of this current immoral administration reversed.”

