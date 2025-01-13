Fed gov’t approved use of directed energy weapons on January 6 protesters, BLM riots: report

The federal government has approved the use of ‘directed-energy weapons’ on American soil to quell domestic demonstrations, including Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots and the January 6, 2021, protest at the US Capitol, former Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley allegedly admitted at a private meeting.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The federal government has approved the use of “directed-energy weapons” on American soil to quell domestic riots, including Black Lives Matter (BLM) events and the January 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol, according to Blaze investigative journalists Steve Baker and Joseph Hanneman.

DE weapons are a catchall designation for “high-energy lasers, high-power radio frequency or microwave devices, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons,” according to National Defense University Press. “This concentrated energy can have effects across the entire spectrum from non-lethal to lethal.” When used on human targets, effects can induce feelings of disorientation, illness, or even violence, and their use by hostile powers against Americans has been suspected of long-term health effects and disability.

On January 7, The Blaze reported that a “highly placed source” told them that retired Gen. Mark A. Milley, one of returning President Donald Trump’s former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, “told a small group in October of 2024, ‘We had directed-energy weapons at Lafayette Park in June 2020’ to be used against rioters.” Whether they were actually used is not yet known.

DEWs would have been employed at the time for use against Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists, who set fire to historic St. John’s Church as part of nationwide protests over the death of criminal George Floyd during a police altercation. The day after the burning, Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s as a show of support.

A controversy arose at the time over U.S. Park Police’s use of tear gas to disperse rioters, a decision which was eventually determined to be unrelated to the president’s planned demonstration. An Inspector General’s report at the time found that Park Police “used a sound-amplifying long-range acoustic device (LRAD) to issue three dispersal warnings to the crowd,” which “was set to speaker mode” and the Park Police incident commander “did not know if the LRAD had capabilities beyond sound amplification.”

“The LRAD operated by Park Police on June 1, 2020, was not part of the directed-energy weapons authorized by the Pentagon,” the Blaze reports. “It is unknown whether the military directed-energy weapons were actually used on rioters during the Lafayette Park unrest.”

During an appearance on the “Redacted” podcast, Baker said his source confirmed that “the same type of system… was in fact used” on January 6 as well, although the “video evidence” for that bombshell is still to come in a follow-up Blaze story.

While DEWs have obvious potential application as a non-lethal means of crowd control, the prospect of using them against American protesters has sparked concern, as does their potential to leave behind long-term health effects. Past victims of DEW use by foreign adversaries are believed to include U.S. Embassy personnel in Cuba, a former CIA officer stationed in Africa, and Americans stationed in Russia.

“Soviet intelligence bathed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow with microwave transmissions. The health effects were similar to what we see today,” says Retired Lt. Col. Gregory Edgreen. “There are many examples of syndromes and ailments from Americans injured in the line of duty that the government did not recognize for many years, which were eventually proven.”

Baker himself is no stranger to weaponized government, having been arrested by the FBI last year on unspecified charges relating to his presence at the Capitol on January 6, which he was covering in his capacity as a journalist. Trump and incoming Vice President JD Vance have said that pardons for January 6 arrestees will be issued to those who were mistreated for peacefully protesting but not those who really did engage in violence.

