Federal Aviation Administration grounds Fox News drone exposing border crisis

This story was originally published by the WND News Center
(WND News Center) – The Biden administration shut down a Fox News drone flying over the U.S.-Mexico border after its cameras showed thousands of people who had crossed illegally into the United States crammed under a bridge, waiting to be processed.
The Federal Aviation Administration, the FAA, said in a statement that “the Border Patrol requested the temporary flight restriction due to drones interfering with law enforcement flights on the border.”
The FAA added that “as with any temporary flight restriction, media is able to call the FAA to make requests to operate in the area.”
The “stunning footage” of more than 9,000 illegal immigrants at the border was shown on Fox News “Special Report” on Thursday, reported the Media Research Center’s Newsbuster site.
See the Fox News coverage:
National correspondent Bill Melugin said the “drones spotted masses of migrants crossing from Ciudad Acuna Mexico over a dam in the Rio Grande and into the United States illegally.”
“They then stream into Del Rio via dirt path, hundreds coming by the hour with more on the way every day,” he said, reporting that the number of people under the bridge had doubled within 24 hours to more than 9,000, according to a law enforcement source who said they mostly were Haitians.
“Local Border Patrol holding facilities are well overcapacity,” Melugin said.
Two hours later, on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Melugin broke the news that the FAA had issued a temporary flight restriction (TFR) over the entire area.
He explained to Carlson the order “means our drone can no longer fly and show those images.”
“It is a two-week TFR, and according to the FAA, it is for special security reasons. We’ve reached out to the FAA to get a little clarification on what the heck that means,” Melugin said.
It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship.
We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts.
Please SIGN this urgent petition informing the President that you will NOT comply with these unconstitutional vaccine mandate orders issued by the Biden Administration, and that elected officials should act in their capacity to block these intrusive demands.
On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will.
While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country.
This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance.
Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following:
- A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)
- A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine
- A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option
- A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine
- A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff
- A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public
- A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses)
All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce!
And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000.
While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them.
And now, it would seem that time has officially come.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory."
In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way."
These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance.
As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant.
But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage.
This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO.
Please SIGN and SHARE this most important petition letting Joe Biden know that you will NOT comply with the unconstitutional medical demands being made by this administration, and that action should be taken to block any intrusive action against working Americans and private employers.
Thank you!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
'Biden announces vaccine requirements for private businesses, impacting tens of millions of Americans': https://www.
He added that the “timing on this, the location, a little bit curious” after the Fox New team had been there for seven months.
“All of a sudden, the last 24-hours, we start showing images at this bridge and a TFR goes up, we can no longer fly.”
NEW: We’ve learned that the FAA just implemented a two week TFR (Temporary Flight Restrictions) over the international bridge in Del Rio, TX, meaning we can no longer fly our FOX drone over it to show images of the thousands of migrants. FAA says “special security reason”. pic.twitter.com/aJrjAPO2Pz
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021
Carlson told Melguin “our company will ignore the FAA.”
“They have no right to shut down newsgathering,” he said. “They don’t own the news.”
‘This is unsustainable’
On Friday, Melugin was able to report from the air aboard a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.
He said people were going back and forth between Mexico and the U.S. without any resistance.
“This is the most remarkably stunning thing we have seen so far in terms of how bad this problem is,” he said.
“Something has got to change pretty quick, guys, because this is unsustainable for these poor agents on the ground who have got to deal with this.”
.@BillFOXLA Melugin mentions people are going back & forth between Mexico and the U.S. without any resistance, adding: “This is the most remarkably stunning thing we have seen…Something has got to change pretty quick, guys, b/c this is unsustainable.” pic.twitter.com/MmMXbEnY58
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 17, 2021
On Thursday night, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, posted a video report from the Del Rio bridge:
I am on the ground in Del Rio, Texas tonight. As of this moment, there are 10,503 illegal aliens under the Del Rio International Bridge.
This manmade disaster was caused by Joe Biden. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/VpzkrH1zyb
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 17, 2021
Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center