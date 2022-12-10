Federal court affirms Biden admin can’t force doctors to perform gender mutilation surgeries

Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has already instituted some of the most extreme pro-abortion and anti-family measures.

But today, the radical Left policies of the Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress will be put to the test as Americans vote in the crucial 2022 midterms.

Biden and the Democratic Party have already promised that they will fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law and expand abortion, homosexuality, and transgenderism at the federal level.

Imagine what policies and legislation will be implemented if the radical Democrats are able to gain more seats in the House and Senate?

SIGN this petition and pledge to vote pro-life and pro-family TODAY! Tell Joe Biden that all 50 states are still in the fight for our culture.

President Biden has urged voters to elect pro-abortion politicians in the midterm elections, saying that “Roe is on the ballot.” He recently promised, “the first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe v. Wade.”

Democrat candidates, such as Stacey Abrams in Georgia, have also made the promotion and extreme expansion of abortion a number one issue coming into the midterms.

A recent analysis by LifeSite journalist Raymond Wolfe reveals details of where some candidates stand on life.

Moreover, a radical leftist group has also joined a campaign to push voters to support pro-LGBT candidates.

MoveOn.org this year unveiled a massive $30 million push to prop up Democrats who can defeat Republicans and protect abortion “rights,” advance even more the “LGBTQIA+” ideology into law, and target pro-family Christians.

But with this year’s monumental Supreme Court decision, there’s reason to hope!

As of print time, 13 states have already adopted legislation banning virtually all abortions, and the issue is crucial now more than ever in state races.

This is why we must hope, pray, and act for change in our nation’s laws and culture that will defend the dignity of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage and family, and the freedom of Americans!

Will you send a message today to Joe Biden and his radically pro-abortion and anti-family administration that we have not given up in the fight for our culture?

STAND with us and tell Biden that America will have a bright future anchored on life, faith, family, and freedom. Vote pro-life and pro-family!