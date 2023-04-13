Federal court partially blocks Texas order suspending FDA approval of abortion pill

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that other aspects of the order would remain in place, however, including a pause on regulations that allow the abortion pill to be dispensed via mail.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federal appeals court has partially blocked a Texas judge’s ruling to suspend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the dangerous abortion drug mifepristone.

On Wednesday night, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed to grant an emergency stay filed by the Biden Department of Justice (DOJ) requesting that the drugs remain temporarily available pending ongoing litigation.

However, the three-judge panel also ruled that other aspects of the suspension order would remain in place, including the pause on regulations that allow mifepristone to be dispensed via mail. The agency’s 2016 Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) for the drug may also be halted according to the Texas judge’s order.

Mifepristone acts as an abortifacient by preventing the hormone progesterone from reaching the developing baby, thereby ending his or her life. It’s most often taken alongside misoprostol, another drug that induces labor so that a woman can give birth to her dead child. The suspension order would only apply to mifepristone.

— Article continues below Petition — PRO-LIFE BOYCOTT: Demand CVS and Walgreens STOP Selling Abortion Pills! Show Petition Text 13751 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition UPDATE (03/07/23): Walgreens won't dispense abortion pills in 20 states The pressure is paying off. Walgreens' plan to dispense abortion pills nationwide is now in tatters, with the pharmaceutical giant announcing that it won't mail the pills to, or sell them within, 20 states.



The news comes after 20 Republican attorneys general warned CVS and Walgreens that doing so would be in violation of federal law and that they were opening themselves to penalties. But we can't rest on our laurels with this boycott: Walgreens and CVS will only listen to us when their profits are threatened — we need a HUGE boycott so that blood money they get from selling abortion pills is dwarfed by the profits they lose when pro-life America shops elsewhere.



Even Politico admitted in its reporting that "pressure" from pro-life voters like you helped change Walgreens' plans, so now we're asking you to take the next step: simply share this petition with your friends and ask them to join the boycott. Thank you! --------------------------------------------- Walgreens and CVS will begin selling mifepristone — a powerful chemical that kills unborn children in the womb — if pro-life America does not ACT NOW. Pro-life Americans MUST STOP the widespread sale and distribution of mifepristone by sending a message that only big-box stores will understand: A NATIONAL BOYCOTT OF WALGREENS AND CVS. Walgreens and CVS are the newest back-door channels for the pro-abortion movement, now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade. Will you act now to STOP abortion drugs from reaching your pharmacy? Our work in the pro-life movement is FAR from over, especially now that Walgreens and CVS have chosen to push deadly drugs in their stores and in our communities! SIGN and SEND a message to Walgreens and CVS! This is completely unacceptable! We must stop abortion from reaching our pharmacies and stop the abortion industry from poisoning our communities — before it’s too late. These big-box stores respond only to profit. The pro-life movement must enact a national boycott if the abortion industry dares flood our neighborhoods! SIGN and SEND a strong message to Walgreens and CVS: unless they immediately reverse course, the entire pro-life movement will BOYCOTT their stores! SIGN NOW and send a clear message! MORE INFORMATION: CVS & Walgreens announce plans to dispense abortion pills after Biden FDA loosens restrictions Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The original suspension order was given on Good Friday, April 7, by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Amarillo, Texas, who was appointed by President Donald Trump. As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the order would apply to all 50 states, including where abortion remains legal after the Supreme Court’ Dobbs decision. Shortly after Kacsmaryk’s order — set to go into effect on Friday — a Washington state judge issued another order that would require mifepristone to remain available in the states of Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, and Washington, D.C.

The drug, which has been proven to cause serious health complications for women who use it, was originally approved by the FDA in 2000. Initially, a requirement for in-person prescription and distribution was in place, and only authorized physicians and medical centers were permitted to dispense the drug. Over the years, the federal agency has loosened restrictions, increasing easy access and further endangering both women and babies from the harmful substance.

Women may now take the drug at home with no medical supervision, a provision which has been criticized by doctors as negligent of women’s health. In January, the FDA updated its guidelines once again to allow retail pharmacies to distribute mifepristone after completing a simple agreement form. Since then, pharmaceutical giants Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid have all announced plans to carry the dangerous drug in states where abortion remains legal.

In the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the pro-abortion Biden administration has continuously pushed for increased access to the abortion pill. The White House even considered implementing a public health emergency in order to defend providers of the drug from legal penalties. For the 50th anniversary of the initial Roe decision, President Biden issued a memorandum urging government agencies to “further efforts” of dispensing the deadly abortion pills. In response to questions about Kacsymaryk’s ongoing case, the administration falsely claimed that there is “no question” that mifepristone is “safe.”

RELATED

The future of abortion pills in America will likely be decided in a Court of Appeal

Share











