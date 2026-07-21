Federal government has recovered less than 1% of COVID fraud money: report

The US government estimates roughly $300 billion of the total $4.6 trillion in COVID relief spending went to fraud, or 6.5 percent – but just 0.47 percent of the money has been recouped.

(LifeSiteNews) — The federal government has reclaimed just under half of a percent of the billions of federal taxpayer dollars that fraudsters obtained through COVID-19 relief programs, according to a new watchdog report.

During the height of COVID, the federal government under the first Trump administration approved the CARES Act, which authorized “emergency relief” to small businesses, ostensibly to mitigate the lockdowns that shut down wide swaths of the U.S. economy through new programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. In practice, however, the programs created scores of opportunities for various individuals and groups to enrich themselves through fraudulent claims. As of March 2023, more than half of the money distributed in the name of “medical emergency” remained unspent.

On July 20, Open the Books reported that the federal government estimates roughly $300 billion of the total $4.6 trillion in COVID relief spending went to fraud, or 6.5 percent, representing $2,260 per U.S. household. Most alarmingly, as of the Justice Department’s most recent update on its recovery efforts, just 0.47 percent of the money has been recouped, or $10.55 per household. Further, the real numbers could be even worse, as Open the Books’s own fraud estimate is $100 billion higher than the government’s, at $400 billion.

The group notes that efforts to identify and punish fraudsters remain ongoing, with Congress introducing legislation last year to “extend the statute of limitations for violations relating to pandemic UI programs and other pandemic-relief programs to 10 years.” But they are pessimistic about how much money can be returned to taxpayers, concluding, “as Congress appropriates funds, and as Executive Branch officials design their spending programs, they must learn from past lessons and begin prioritizing far better safeguards against waste, fraud and abuse. Once the money is spent, it’s often simply too late.”

LifeSiteNews has highlighted numerous COVID fraud cases since the pandemic. In 2024, far-left former Democrat State’s Attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby was convicted on two counts of perjury after taking advantage of COVID relief by claiming she had “adverse financial consequences” due to COVID despite the fact that her 2020 salary was “never reduced,” failing to disclose $45,000 in unpaid back taxes, and falsely claiming she would be the primary resident at one of the homes to get a lower rate despite planning to rent it out.

In July 2020, the first Trump administration revealed that Planned Parenthood affiliates received between $65.8 million and $135 million from PPP, along with the National Network of Abortion Funds ($350,000 to $1 million), National Abortion Federation ($350,000 to $1 million), and NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation ($350,000 t0 $1 million). Independent abortion centers and chains in Illinois, Maine, Michigan, Texas, and Virginia also received loans ranging from $150,000 to $1 million.

Earlier this year, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) alleged that emails showed that, during the Biden administration, top officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) forgave and issued COVID-related “small business” loans to Planned Parenthood, despite its ineligibility, and kept it obscured by using the word “Benghazi” as code for the abortion giant’s name.

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