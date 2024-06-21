Federal judge blocks Biden’s pro-LGBT Title IX redefinition in six more states

Judge Danny Reeves issued the latest rebuke of Biden’s ‘arbitrary and capricious’ Title IX reinterpretation, blocking it from being enforced in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

(LifeSiteNews) — Another federal judge has rebuked the Biden administration’s guidance on forcing widespread recognition and accommodation of LGBT ideology on public education by redefining federal nondiscrimination language, expanding the number of states where it will not be enforced for the time being.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) under President Joe Biden issued a guidance to educators that its Office for Civil Rights (OCR) interprets Title IX, the longstanding set of rules against sex discrimination in public education, to also cover “sexual orientation and gender identity,” and will “fully enforce” this interpretation “in education programs and activities that receive Federal financial assistance from the Department.”

In February, the DOE submitted to the U.S. Office of Management & Budget (OMB) a finalized Title IX rule, later published in April, that expands the federal government’s prohibition against “discrimination” to now include under its umbrella “discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.” Critics have warned it has broad ramifications for sex-specific restrooms, lockers, and athletic programs, speech and conscience rights, and more.

Several states, including Texas, sued the administration over the matter, and last week U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled that the 2021 guidance was an unlawful breach of DOE’s authority. On Monday, Chief Judge Danny Reeves of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky issued his own injunction of Biden’s “arbitrary and capricious” Title IX reinterpretation, Catholic Vote reports.

“[D]espite society’s enduring recognition of biological differences between the sexes, as well as an individual’s basic right to bodily privacy,” the new rule “mandates that schools permit biological men into women’s intimate spaces, and women into men’s, within the educational environment based entirely on a person’s subjective gender identity,” he wrote. “It is an inescapable conclusion based on the foregoing discussion that the Department has effectively ignored the concerns of parents, teachers, and students who believe that the Final Rule endangers basic privacy and safety interests.”

Reeves also noted “serious First Amendment implications” to a “new definition of sexual harassment which may require educators to use pronouns consistent with a student’s purported gender identity rather than their biological sex,” regardless of an educator’s beliefs.

The latest ruling prevents, at least temporarily, Biden’s interpretation of Title IX from being enforced in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The Biden administration’s rationale flies in the face of both the plain statutory meaning of “sex” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the clear legislative intent of the lawmakers who drafted and passed it, as explained by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) senior counsel John Bursch. “There is little dispute that, in 1964, the term ‘sex’ was publicly understood, as it is now, to mean biological sex: male and female. After all, the term ‘gender identity’ wasn’t even part of the American lexicon at the time. Its first use was at a European medical conference in 1963. And no semblance of it appeared in federal law until 1990.”

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality and other left-wing agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools, from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration has given uncompromising support to all major aspects of the LGBT agenda, including reopening the military to recruits afflicted with gender dysphoria, promoting gender ideology within the military (including “diversity” and drag events on military bases), holding White House events to “affirm transgender kids,” condemning state laws against underage “transitions” as “close to sinful,” promoting underage “transitions” (potentially at taxpayer expense) as a “best practice,” and trying to force federally funded schools to let males into female athletic competitions and restrooms.

