BREAKING: Federal judge blocks Daleiden’s team from releasing more National Abortion Federation videos

April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The pro-life investigators of the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) can no longer release recordings from their undercover investigation of 2014 and 2015 National Abortion Federation (NAF) meetings, U.S. District Judge William Orrick III ruled Wednesday.

Courthouse News reports that Orrick found that CMP’s David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt had violated NAF’s exhibitor agreement by posing as tissue procurement company exhibitors in order to secure off-the-record conversations with NAF officials, who spoke candidly about the abortion industry’s sale of body parts from aborted babies.

At the same time, Orrick rejected NAF’s request to go further, ruling that the “request to cover ‘any’ NAF meeting no matter where or when held or how defendants may access them is overbroad, unsupported, and not appropriate.”

NAF attorney Derek Foran celebrated the decision as a “great day for NAF and its members” which “effectively ends the case.”

Daleiden has not announced yet whether he will appeal the ruling, but responded to NAF’s celebration by asking what the group didn’t want the public to see:

What's on the footage from abortion industry tradeshows that @PPFA leaders are so desperate to cover up?



Maybe it has something to do with the baby parts companies sponsoring the tradeshow?



Maybe with our expert who says the convos show infanticide?



The truth must be revealed. https://t.co/A4G3AvuWFZ — David Daleiden (@daviddaleiden) April 8, 2021

The 2015 release of the original CMP videos set off a firestorm of controversy and a string of revelations about the abortion industry breaking multiple federal laws against profiting off human tissue, altering abortion procedures for the sake of procuring better tissue samples, and potentially even committing partial-birth abortions or infanticide; as well as video examples of abortion workers displaying callousness toward the humanity of the children their work killed.

The story first broke late in the second term of pro-abortion former President Barack Obama, meaning the abortion industry didn’t have to worry about a federal investigation. Late in 2017, the Trump administration requested documents from the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee’s review of the case, which led many pro-lifers to hope Planned Parenthood would finally face justice. But no charges were ever brought, despite 67 members of Congress writing to the Trump administration in June 2019, demanding to know why no publicly-known actions had been taken since 2017.