Federal judge extends injunction against New York’s vaccine mandate 

UTICA, New York (LifeSiteNews) – New York federal district court Judge David Hurd extended a temporary restraining order (TRO) on September 20 against state officials who sought to require all healthcare workers to get the COVID vaccine as a condition of employment.
Hurd had issued a TRO on September 14 and decided to extend it until a decision is made on a possible permanent injunction against the mandate by October 12.
The lawsuit alleged that New York state officials violated federal anti-discrimination laws by refusing to grant any religious exemptions to the order.
An attorney for the Thomas More Society explained why this extension indicates a likelihood of success.
“In order to satisfy the legal burden to obtain a TRO, you have to show that it is likely you will prevail on the merits … it’s an extraordinary remedy which is rarely granted,” Senior Counsel Stephen Crampton told LifeSiteNews during a phone interview on Wednesday. Crampton has been assisting on this lawsuit.
The extension of the order “suggests he is likely to grant a permanent injunction, which would remain in place until the case reaches the state of trial. So, I would say the odds are good, but of course you can never say for certain,” Crampton said.
“The main objection is a religious one, it is the conviction that they would be, in effect, cooperating with condoning the taking of innocent human life through abortion, because each of the vaccines currently available was tested and/or produced with fetal cell lines from aborted babies,” Crampton explained.
It's official: Joe Biden has announced that his Administration will be forcing COVID vaccinations on nearly 1/3rd of American citizens, blatantly disregarding the personal objections of millions of people and moving America ever closer towards a medical dictatorship.
We cannot stand for this unprecedented overreach, and we will not submit to Biden's tyrannical public coercion efforts.
On Thursday, September 9th, Joe Biden announced the latest round of federal orders meant to further coerce large swaths of the public into getting the COVID vaccine -- many against their will.
While the legal standing of these measures is, at best, dubious, the Biden Administration appears more ready than ever to gut our individual rights and practically erase medical autonomy in our country.
This latest escalation in overreach was announced via a televised speech in which Biden outlined a new "six-point plan" that includes far more than just six avenues to achieve mass medical compliance.
Among the most egregious new federal mandates are the following:
- A requirement that all private businesses employing more than 100 people mandate their workers get the Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing (to be implemented by way of a new Department of Labor rule)
- A requirement that all federal employees and federal contractors get the COVID vaccine
- A requirement that all healthcare workers in facilities that receive reimbursement from Medicare and/or Medicaid (an estimated 17 million) get the Covid-19 vaccine without an alternative testing option
- A requirement that all Head Start teachers get the COVID vaccine
- A federal effort to lobby states to implement vaccine mandates for all school employees, and require regular testing of all students and school staff
- A federal effort to lobby entertainment venues to require proof of vaccination or testing in order to grant entry to the public
- A continuation of mask mandates on all federal properties and during interstate travel (i.e. planes, trains, buses)
All in all, these new vaccine mandates, which will go into effect within the coming weeks, will affect an estimated 100 million American workers -- 2/3rds of the entire workforce!
And, according to an administration official, violations of these unconstitutional requirements could result in fines of up to $14,000.
While this is clearly a political ploy on the part of the Joe Biden and his team of power-hungry Washington insiders to shift the focus from their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the American public knows better: After nearly a year and a half's worth of arbitrary, ever-changing, and unconstitutional government mandates in response to the COVID outbreak, it was always a given that the Biden Administration would ramp things up even further when it behooved them.
And now, it would seem that time has officially come.
"This is not about freedom or personal choice," Biden uttered in his remarks, confirming his administration's blatant dismissal of all Americans' right(s) to accept or decline the experimental Covid-19 vaccine.
This is a stunning reversal from Biden's declaration last December that "I don’t think [the vaccine] should be mandatory, I wouldn’t demand it to be mandatory."
In fact, Biden even confirmed his intention to flout states' rights in the process, warning that "If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way."
These are not the words of an "empathetic" leader; these are the words of an aspiring dictator. And, for the time being, the only way to stop Joe Biden's tyranny is through mass noncompliance.
As we've said from the beginning, science, basic logic, and common sense should dictate policy regarding COVID and the Delta variant.
But Joe Biden and the federal government have long abandoned those principles throughout this crisis, culminating into this disturbing yet inevitable flurry of intrusive vaccine mandates that use people's jobs, individual autonomy, and livelihood as leverage.
This assault on our individual rights, private businesses, and American workers cannot be tolerated, and the easiest way to combat these unlawful orders is to just say NO.
The plaintiffs want to see a respect for federal law, including the free exercise of religion and equal protection. Crampton also said New York’s lack of religious exemptions violates the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which holds that federal laws supersede state laws.
“All we are fighting for at this juncture is whether the mandate must recognize and respect religious objections of our clients,” Crampton said. New York is currently only granting medical exemption requests.
The New York Department of Health referred LifeSiteNews to a previous statement from Hazel Crampton-Hays, Governor Kathy Hochul’s press secretary.
“Governor Hochul is doing everything in her power to protect New Yorkers and combat the Delta variant by increasing vaccine rates across the State,” the emailed statement sent on Wednesday said. “Requiring vaccination of health care workers is critical to this battle. This order does not suspend the vaccine mandate, but it temporarily bars the Department of Health from enforcing the mandate where individuals have claims for religious exemption. We are considering all of our legal options to keep our communities safe.”
“This vaccine mandate attempts to nullify protections for sincere religious beliefs granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, even though days earlier the state of New York had afforded protection for religious beliefs in its prior health order,” the Thomas More Society previously said on September 14.
Then-Governor Andrew Cuomo said on August 16 that he hoped mandates would push private businesses to implement a vaccine passport system.
“I have strongly urged private businesses to implement vaccinated-only admission policies, and school districts to mandate vaccinations for teachers,” Cuomo said. “Neither will occur without the state legally mandating the actions – private businesses will not enforce a vaccine mandate unless it’s the law, and local school districts will be hesitant to make these challenging decisions without legal direction.”
The state Public Health and Planning Council stripped away any religious exemptions during an August 26 meeting, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.
Other legal groups have had some success winning reprieves from jab mandates.
Liberty Counsel won an exemption for at least 40 students after Loyola University Chicago implemented an inoculation mandate.
“The students objected based on the fetal cell line/abortion connection since each of the three injections available were either produced or tested with fetal cell lines that originated in elective abortions,” the Christian legal nonprofit said in August.
“These students did not want to be forced to choose between their faith and their education.”
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.