Federal judge tosses New York AG’s FACE Act claim against pro-life activist

Bernadette Patel defeated a FACE Act charge brought by New York's left-wing Attorney General Letitia James. The FACE Act has come under scrutiny for targeting pro-life activists.

(LifeSiteNews) — A federal judge dismissed a motion for contempt brought by liberal New York Attorney General Letitia James against a non-violent pro-lifer named Bernadette Patel.

James previously secured an injunction against Red Rose Rescue, even though it is not a formal group but rather a method of pro-life activism in which volunteers typically enter the waiting room of abortion businesses and offer the women inside roses and information about alternatives to abortion.

The injunction prohibits Red Rose Rescue “members” from coming within 15 feet of an abortion facility, as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

James filed a motion for contempt against pro-life activist Bernadette Patel, alleging she violated the injunction.

However, Judge Kenneth Karas dismissed the motion on Monday, according to an entry in the database for the Southern District of New York.

The ruling came more than six months after James filed a 20-page motion that accused Patel of having “violated (the restraining order) at least four times.”

James’ claim followed other attempts by the Department of Justice to weaponize the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) against peaceful pro-lifers such as Matthew Connolly.

Soon after taking office, President Donald Trump pardoned 21 pro-life activists who were prosecuted under the FACE Act. He also ordered its use limited in the future. Legislation to repeal it remains pending in both chambers despite Republicans having a majority in the Senate and U.S. House.

The charges last August against Patel and Connolly drew criticism from Monica Miller, director of Citizens for a Pro-Life Society.

“This lawsuit against Matthew Connolly is another instance of a weaponized Department of Justice obsessed with persecuting non-violent pro-lifers who seek to simply defend unborn children scheduled for the violent act of abortion and offer help and compassion to their mothers,” Miller told LifeSiteNews.

“Let’s be clear. Red Rose Rescues do not violate the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Those who participate do not physically obstruct or interfere with anyone’s freedom of movement!” Miller explained.

She accurately predicted at the time that Patel would defeat the charge.

“Bernadette Patel, who allegedly went within the ‘prohibited zone,’ was well within her First Amendment rights – trying to reach out to women ready to kill their unborn children,” Miller previously told LifeSiteNews. “She had no intention of conducting a Red Rose Rescue, and didn’t conduct one.” “Moreover, Patel is not a ‘member’ of Red Rose Rescue – as Red Rose Rescue is not a formal group, it has no members, and she certainly was not reaching out to moms at NY area abortion centers as a member of Red Rose Rescue. She was conducting her own completely independent pro-life activity,” Miller said. “Red Rose Rescue is a particular type of pro-life rescue activity in which people have participated – it is not an organization with members.”

Share











