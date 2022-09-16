Federal tribunal sides with Canadian man denied unemployment benefits for refusing COVID shot

OTTAWA (Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms) – The Justice Centre is pleased to announce the decision of the Social Security Tribunal of Canada reversing the denial of Employment Insurance (EI) benefits to Timothy Conlon, who lost his job for not getting the COVID shots.
Conlon served as a delivery driver in the Toronto area, providing direct delivery of personal care items to homes. He would deliver sealed packages to peoples’ homes, buzz the doorbell and depart. He had little, if any interaction, with customers. Conlon was an exemplary employee with no complaints against him.
Despite this, his employer demanded that he get the COVID shots. Conlon expressed concerns about his existing high blood pressure and the reports of some individuals getting blood clots after taking the shots. When Conlon said he wasn’t going to get the shots, his boss told him not to come back to work.
Conlon was immediately thrown into financial crisis, which was compounded when Service Canada denied his claim for Employment Insurance benefits. He was unable to afford the purchase of a transit pass, and he relied on friends to chip in to cover his payments for shared rental accommodation.
Service Canada denied Conlon’s claim for EI benefits on the basis that his decision to decline COVID shots because of his personal medical concerns amounted to employment “misconduct.”
The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) failed spectacularly at resisting the initial COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates that were imposed by the government on freedom-loving Canadians.
Most CPC MPs subserviently complied with Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party in creating a police-state where our Charter Rights were regularly violated, but now Pierre Poilievre would have us believe they have turned a corner and nothing like it will ever happen again.
How can they rebuild our trust? Well, they can start by owning up to their terrible mistakes.
SIGN: The CPC must apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID regime.
You will remember how freedom-loving Canadians were abandoned by the CPC, with Erin O'Toole calling for vaccine passports and most CPC MPs pearl-clutching about "vaccine hesitancy".
That was until the party realized how popular the Truckers' Convoy had become and got behind the movement.
It's quite possible the CPC would still be mute on vaccine mandates and lockdowns were it not for the heroic Freedom Convoy that converged on Ottawa.
Let's not forget the businesses, churches, schools and universities that were shuttered for months on end because of the COVID hysteria generated by politicians in Ottawa, and the CPC did nothing.
They did nothing when people started losing their livelihoods (with some Canadians even losing their lives to suicide) because of the government's deranged policy of locking people down.
The CPC must show they have learned a lesson from the COVID tyranny Canadians needlessly suffered and that they contributed to.
SIGN: Demand the CPC apologize for abandoning Canadians to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
In yet another reminder of how disconnected from reality the CPC were, MPs like Leslyn Lewis, Marilyn Gladu and Rosemarie Falk were omitted from their "Shadow Cabinet" in November 2021 because they dared to question the COVID shots.
Canadians must still contend with vaccine mandates in some settings and the intrusive ArriveCAN system in order to re-enter the country, while we are among the last three countries in the world to continue discriminating against unvaccinated visitors who remain barred from entering.
As Pierre Poilievre takes the reigns of the CPC, conservative voters must demand an apology from the party that abandoned them during the COVID-hysteria of the past two years.
SIGN: The CPC can rebuild trust by apologizing for capitulating to Trudeau's COVID tyranny.
Conlon’s experience is not unique. Service Canada and the Canada Employment Insurance Commission (the “Commission”) are insisting that employees terminated for not getting the COVID shots have been suspended due to their own “misconduct,” and consequently have denied them benefits under section 31 of the Employment Insurance Act. Such decisions echo comments made by Minister Carla Qualtrough, who stated that those fired for refusing vaccination shouldn’t be eligible for EI benefits.
The Justice Centre warned Minister Qualtrough in a June 2022 letter that her Ministry of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion is acting illegally and in violation of Charter rights by denying EI benefits to Canadians fired for not taking the COVID-19 vaccines.
Justice Centre lawyers currently represent a number of people challenging the denial of their EI benefits, including Conlon.
The Social Security Tribunal found that the government failed to prove that Conlon committed misconduct in not getting the COVID shot.
“The Justice Centre will continue to pursue legal challenges to the denial of EI benefits to Canadians based on their personal medical decisions,” stated Marty Moore, a lawyer with Justice Centre.
“The government’s treatment of Mr. Conlon and other vulnerable Canadians on the basis of their personal medical decisions has been a gross abuse of their bodily autonomy and constitutional rights.”
Reprinted with permission from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.