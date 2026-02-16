News

Female altar servers assist Pope Leo XIV at his first public Mass in Rome

At least one of the altar girls was seen wearing Adidas sneakers.
Riccardo De Luca - Update/Shutterstock

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Two altar girls assisted Pope Leo XIV’s celebration of Mass at a parish in Rome over the weekend.

On Sunday, for his first public Mass at a Roman parish, Pope Leo visited Santa Maria Regina Pacis in the coastline neighborhood of Ostia. Two female altar servers assisted at the Mass — at least one of them was seen wearing Adidas sneakers.

This is a developing story…

