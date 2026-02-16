Female altar servers assist Pope Leo XIV at his first public Mass in Rome

At least one of the altar girls was seen wearing Adidas sneakers.

ROME (LifeSiteNews) — Two altar girls assisted Pope Leo XIV’s celebration of Mass at a parish in Rome over the weekend.

On Sunday, for his first public Mass at a Roman parish, Pope Leo visited Santa Maria Regina Pacis in the coastline neighborhood of Ostia. Two female altar servers assisted at the Mass — at least one of them was seen wearing Adidas sneakers.

A better visual of altar girls serving Pope Leo XIV for the first time in his pontificate. (Credit to @christeesee) pic.twitter.com/ICOHbRhTN8 — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) February 15, 2026

Girls should not be altar servers. pic.twitter.com/ukhN08Fa8X — Sign of the Cross (@CatholicSOTC) February 16, 2026

This is a developing story…

