Female basketball player investigated for ‘harassment’ after refusing to play male opponent

15-year-old Tumwater High School player Frances Staudt is facing 'harassment' allegations for refusing to play against a team with a male player.

TUMWATER, Washington (LifeSiteNews) — A teenage female basketball player is under investigation for “harassment” after she refused to play against a boy at her local high school.

According to a February 17 complaint from the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR), 15-year-old Frances Staudt of Tumwater High School is facing “harassment” allegations for calling out an opposing team for having a male player.

“It seems that if one disagrees with the WIAA policy in question and believes it is a violation of a female’s sex-based rights to be forced to engage in athletic competition with a male, TSD (Tumwater School District) will use its power and influence to silence such dissenting viewpoints,” the complaint warned.

“Needless to say, the TSD actions outlined herein raise significant concerns about federal law violations,” it continued.

On February 6 while teams began a warm-up session, Staudt noticed that a player on the opposing team was a male. The male student was later identified by “(un)Divided” podcaster Brandi Kruse as Shelton High School senior Andi Rooks.

Staudt brought her concerns to Tumwater principal Zach Suderman and athletic director Jordan Magrath, who confirmed that the player was a boy. Accordingly, Staudt requested that the boy either sit out or that the game be cancelled.

However, both rejected her suggestions, citing a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association policy that allows athletes to play on the team that aligns with their “gender identity.”

Suderman argued that it would be discriminatory to remove the boy from the game, to which Staudt responded that it was discriminatory to force girls to play against a biological male.

Staudt refused to participate in the game, continuing to voice her concerns over fairness and the safety of other players. As a result of her comments, TSD is investigating her for “misgendering” the male player.

According to the complaint, TSD officials also targeted Staudt’s family. During the game, Suderman allegedly asked Staudt’s mother, “Are you telling me that your daughter will never get knocked down or potentially injured by someone bigger, stronger and faster than she is while playing sports?”

Additionally, Staudt’s 13-year-old brother was reportedly threatened by TSD officials when he attempted to film the game. “You better think twice about that,” an official allegedly told the boy while standing inches away from his face.

FAIR further pointed out that TSD’s actions come after President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order earlier this month to keep gender-confused men out of women’s sports.

However, many have refused to accept the order and continue to discriminate against women and girls in sports.

In a February 6 email, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction, Chris Reykdal instructed superintendents to “continue to follow state law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity” instead of Trump’s new order.

“It seems clear that Washington officials are determined to prioritize the rights of male athletes who identify as transgender ahead of the rights of female athletes,” FAIR declared.

Share











