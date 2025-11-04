Female hockey player ends 20-year career rather than compete against gender-confused men

Minnesota hockey veteran Rachel Stoneberg announced her retirement in a viral open letter, citing safety risks and lack of transparency after discovering biological males on women's teams and in locker rooms.

(LifeSiteNews) – Female athlete Rachel Stoneberg joined the ranks of women standing up for female sports by ending her hockey career rather than competing against gender-confused men.

In an open letter shared on social media, the 42-year-old Stoneberg announced her retirement from the Women’s Hockey Association of Minnesota (WHAM) after learning that biological men would be permitted to compete on women’s hockey teams

“Unfortunately, I believe we’re beginning to move backwards,” she wrote in a letter titled “Dear Hockey: Goodbye.”

“Earlier this year, I was made aware that males were playing on women’s hockey teams in WHAM,” she revealed. “Furthermore, these individuals were not required to disclose their gender to their teammates or opponents. Imagine my surprise when I discovered I had been sharing a locker room all season with an individual I thought was a female.”

Stoneberg, a 20-year staple in the WHAM, revealed that the association refused to take responsibility for allowing men to compete against women.

“Some of my teammates voiced our concerns to WHAM leadership, and their response was disheartening,” she recalled. “In short, they do not care. They passed the buck to USA Hockey and (Minnesota) Hockey. It seems they have determined the perceived rights of these few individuals are more important than the rights of the majority of the league.”

Stoneberg voiced concerns over safety of female players, who are forced to compete against larger and stronger male players.

“I am left to believe they do not care about my safety or the sanctity of the sport,” she lamented. “I can no longer participate in a league that does not care about me. And I certainly can’t support the league or their agenda with my hard-earned dollars.”

Stoneberg’s retirement came just months after lifelong hockey player Kelley Grotting resigned and began working to keep men out of women’s sports. At the same time, many groups are working to pass legislation to keep women’s sports safe.

In July, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee complied with President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban men from women’s sports.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be fully negated by hormone suppression.

Indeed, a recent study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of “transgender” hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Additionally, male athletes competing in women’s sports are known to be violent, especially toward female athletes who oppose their dominance in women’s sports.

In America since the 1980s, more than 1,941 gold medals in female events that would have gone to female athletes have instead been claimed by men identifying as “trans women,” and along with them more than $493,173 in prize money across more than 10,067 amateur and professional events, according to data compiled by He Cheated and reviewed by Concerned Women for America.

