Female pro-life doctor wins US House seat by a mere six votes

December 2, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – By a narrow margin of only six votes, another pro-life female won election to a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives serving Iowa’s second district.

After three failed attempts to defeat Democrat incumbent Dave Loebseck from 2010 to 2014, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks has now succeeded him, following his retirement, in defeating Democratic candidate Rita Hart. The district race was certified on Monday with a final tally of 196,964 to 196,958, according to Catholic News Agency. The minuscule margin by which Miller-Meeks won underscores just how close 2020 elections were in much of the country.

Miller-Meeks’ victory elevates hopes of stalling aggressive pro-abortion legislative objectives in the Democrat-controlled House by increasing the gains of the GOP to now 10 total seats.

Further, Miller-Meeks, a physician and U.S. Army Reserve colonel, is the 18th new woman who was supported by the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) to be elected to the House this fall. These new members will be joining 11 returning pro-life women incumbents.

In celebration, SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said, “A record 29 pro-life women will serve in the House of Representatives in the next Congress: continued proof that life is winning in America.”

These “pro-life champions will serve as a brick wall against the radical pro-abortion agenda of Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi,” she said.

While the outcome of the presidential race remains uncertain, Democrats have gained at least one seat in the U.S. Senate, but have lost ground in the House, though still maintaining control of the chamber. “Of the 18 newly-elected (pro-life) women,” SBA List explained, “10 have flipped seats formerly held by pro-abortion Democrats.”

As CNA reported, Pelosi suggested that “House Democrats could see double-digit gains in the elections, the reverse has proven to be the case.”

One more race in upstate New York’s 22nd district has yet to be certified. As of Wednesday, the margin of victory for pro-life Republican candidate Claudia Tenney is just 12 votes over Democratic incumbent Anthony Brindisi, with 809 ballots remaining in dispute.

While Pelosi has announced plans to repeal the Hyde Amendment next year, which prevents federal tax dollars from funding abortions, it remains unclear if, with a reduced majority, the Democrats will be able to fulfill this promise. They have also planned to write transgender conformity into federal law by passing the Equality Act, which would recognize sexual orientation and so-called gender identity as protected legal classes.

Senate Republicans currently hold 50 seats in the Senate, and two January 5 runoff elections for both seats in Georgia will determine if they can clinch control of the chamber with at least one victory. If they are able to do so, they may be in a position to stop any attempted repeal of the Hyde Amendment, or the imposition of the Equality Act, from the House.

