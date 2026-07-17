Female wrestler alleging assault by male opponent asks court to block pro-trans sports law

A motion for an injunction, which was filed on behalf of Kallie Keeler against Washington’s more liberal law allowing males to compete against females, cited the Supreme Court's recent decision.

(LifeSiteNews) – A high-school wrestler in Washington is seeking an injunction against state policies forcing female athletes to compete against biological males in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest ruling on the issue.

Kallie Keeler, a student at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, was competing at Emerald Ridge High School when an opponent wrestler, whom she did not realize was male until the match began, allegedly “shoved his fingers through her spandex clothing, digitally penetrating her vagina, and holding the position for several seconds,” according to her lawsuit alleging school officials waited 53 days to report the sexual assault in violation of a 48-hour reporting law and after having learned school staff lied about her opponents’ sex. She was 15 at the time.

Attorneys with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) contend the defendants, including school district officials, state education officials, and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), violated Keeler’s “Title IX right to be protected from sex-based discrimination, and her 14th Amendment right to equal protection.”

Late last month, the nation’s highest court issued opinions on transgender sports laws in West Virginia and Ohio, allowing states to keep males out of female athletic programs. “The question is whether Title IX permits schools to maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. The answer is yes,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority.

In the wake of the verdict, The College Fix reported, on July 10 ADF filed a motion for an injunction against Washington’s more liberal law on the subject, citing the aforementioned Supreme Court decision along with another recent ruling affirming parents have a right to be told about their children’s gender confusion that they say weigh in favor of Stephanie Brown’s (Kallie’s mother’s) right to keep her daughter from facing male wrestlers.

“The girl, who has been wrestling since the age of four, had never been sexually assaulted during a match. After the match was finished, another team’s coach informed her that her opponent was male. Brown quickly reported the assault in writing, with video evidence, to coaches and school staff. But again, the district did nothing, failing to notify law enforcement of the assault until nearly two months later and only after the story broke publicly in the media,” ADF says. “The district then told Brown and her daughter that the policy would remain the same. If she returns to wrestling, she can be matched against a male athlete again without notice and over her objection. So she and her mother are asking the court to protect their rights and the rights of all girls in Washington not to be unknowingly forced to compete against a male athlete.”

Mandatory inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

Critics also argue that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives potential male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be fully negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy;” therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Even the left-wing United Nations has acknowledged as much, via an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, which found that more than 600 female athletes around the world have lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport,” the report concluded.

In America since the 1980s, more than 1,941 gold medals in female events that would have gone to female athletes have instead been claimed by men identifying as “trans women,” and along with them more than $493,173 in prize money across more than 10,067 amateur and professional events, according to data compiled by He Cheated and reviewed by Concerned Women for America.

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