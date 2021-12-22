Fiery Canadian pastor says churches should ‘not bow’ to COVID rules restricting worship

'Those opposed to COVID mandates and jabs ‘were born for a time such as this,'’ pastor Henry Hildebrandt said.

WHITBY, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – An outspoken Canadian pastor whose church was fined many times for breaking COVID rules said faith leaders who oppose COVID lockdowns and mandates are “not careless” but that they will “not bow” to oppressive rules limiting their right to worship.

“We must obey God rather than men. And I tell you what, when the government gets out of their lane, sparks fly. Get back in your lane,” said Pastor Henry Hildebrandt of the Church of God in Aylmer, Ontario, to a large group of people at the Christian Fight for Freedom event held December 6 at Canada Christian College in Whitby.

“You decide where the sidewalks go, you decide if we drive on the left, on the right, and we as the prophets, we as the preachers, we’ll decide where the ancient landmarks are that are not supposed to be removed,” he said.

Hildebrandt said that he was not always a follower of Christ, but that when he gave his life to God to preach, he left it in his hands to guide him in his life.

“God knows the motive. God knows why we were born for a time such as this,” Hildebrandt said.

The Christian Fight for Freedom event was hosted by the Democracy Fund and featured Canadian pastors opposed to jab mandates and lockdowns. Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was jailed for defying COVID rules, joined the event virtually.

The event was hosted by Dr. Julie Ponesse, who was fired from the Huron University College of Western University in September for resisting her university’s COVID injection mandate. She recently joined The Democracy Fund as the “Pandemic Ethics Scholar focusing on educating the public on civil liberties.”

Ponesse recently said about the COVID crisis that “fear has settled into society in a mass hysterical way.”

Pastor: When you ‘mess with God,’ that is no ‘small matter’

In total since the start of the COVID crisis and the draconian lockdowns rules that ensured, the Church of God has racked up $274,000 in fines.

In May 2021, an Ontario judge ordered the doors locked to the Church of God because it kept defying provincial COVID lockdown rules.

Hildebrandt in his speech recounted how when police came to padlock his church in the spring of 2021, he could see that they were “shaking in their boots because when you mess with God, when you poke God in the eye, that’s no small matter.”

“I stand before you tonight, God is my witness, I bear no hatred, I have no ill feeling against any of them. I want every single officer, I want the sheriff … I told him, I said, sir, this is ‘nothing personal, nothing personal against you’ because I love his soul and I want his soul to make it,” Hildebrandt said.

Hildebrandt then said, however, that “we’ve got to stand up, folks. I am no noodleback.”

He recounted how when a CTV news reporter told him that him breaking COVID rules did not look very “Godly,” he fired back, saying Jesus himself kicked “over those tables.”

“I say, I’ll tell you one thing, I’m not sure how Godly it looked when Jesus was in the temple kicking over those tables. I’m not sure, but I said when we’re done kicking over some tables, maybe the whole thing will be a little more Godly,” Hildebrandt said.

Pastor: It was ‘obvious’ there is an ‘agenda’ behind COVID lockdowns

During Hildebrandt’s passionate speech, he said that shortly after the first “two weeks to flatten the curve” it became “very obvious right away that this (COVID and lockdowns) was an agenda.”

“Oh, we cooperated the first two weeks, flatten that curve, but I’ll tell you what, in my passion I got it flat in the first two weeks, I needed no 16 days after that, I said there is an agenda behind this whole thing, we will gather and we wave never gathered as much as we’ve gathered this year,” Hildebrandt said.

“And listen, we needed one another. We needed one another more than ever before. And like the old-timers used to say, no devil in hell can convince us otherwise.”

Although Hildebrandt was fined rather than jailed for defying COVID rules, in other provinces such as Alberta and Manitoba, pastors who defied COVID rules were placed behind bars.

Pastor Tobias Tissen of the Church of God Restoration, located in Steinbach, Manitoba, was released from jail in late October after he was incarcerated for allegedly violating Manitoba’s COVID rules months ago.

Strict COVID rules also led to three Alberta Christian pastors being put in jail earlier in the year.

Citing the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus as justification, many Canadian provinces have now enacted severe restrictions on places of worship.

The Canadian province of Quebec announced a vaccine mandate for places of worship last week. Some dioceses such as Quebec City canceled all Christmas Masses, citing “the seriousness of the health situation.”

Both in British Columbia as well as in Manitoba, new rules restrict church attendance size based on the congregation’s COVID vaccine status.

Many Canadians consider vaccine mandates an indefensible assault on individual freedoms given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection.

Dr. Robert Malone, one of the inventors of the mRNA vaccines, himself said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada, including the Pfizer jab for children ages 5 and up, all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. For this reason, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

