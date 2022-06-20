Fifth-largest U.S. life insurer reports 163% rise in 2021 death-benefit payouts for working-age clients

(LifeSiteNews) — The fifth largest life insurance company in the U.S. paid out 163% more in death benefits for working clients age 18 to 64 in 2021 over the previous year, according to records filed with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

Independent journalist Margaret Menge reported that the records were provided to her Crossroads Report news outlet “in response to public records requests.”

“The annual statements for Lincoln National Life Insurance Company show that the company paid out in death benefits under group life insurance policies a little over $500 million in 2019, about $548 million in 2020, and a stunning $1.4 billion in 2021,” Menge wrote.

Therefore, from the pre-pandemic year 2019 to 2020, there was only a 9% increase in such group benefits paid out, but from the pandemic year of 2020 to the year of widespread experimental gene-based COVID-19 vaccine uptake, 2021, the increase was almost 164%.

Group life insurance policies normally cover working age individuals age 18-64 whose employers include such insurance as an employee benefit.

The financial statistics represented in these government documents do not provide figures on the numbers of claims, and thus it is not possible to know the precise number of deaths.

However, Menge proposed that such employee benefits usually equate to an employee’s annual salary. “If the average annual salary of people covered by group life insurance policies in the United States is $70,000, this may represent 20,647 deaths of working adults, covered by just this one insurance company. This would represent at least 10,000 more deaths than in a normal year for just this one company.”

The veteran journalist, whose bio shows a stint with U.S. News & World Report, also uncovered a May 4 press release from Lincoln National announcing its first quarter 2022 results and explaining how some significant losses were due in part to “non-pandemic-related morbidity” and “unusual claims adjustments.”

“Morbidity, of course, means disease. A lot of people are sick,” Menge wrote. And from a related story she broke last January on a disclosure from OneAmerica insurance, she explained “that it was not only deaths of working-age people that shot up to unheard-of levels in 2021, but also short- and long-term disability claims.”

Death spikes resulting from COVID gene-based vaccines corroborated by many sources

At that time, Scott Davison, the president of OneAmerica insurance in Indianapolis, called attention to the industry’s 40% increase in third-quarter death rates, which were the highest the company has “seen in the history of the business.”

“Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic,” he said. “So, 40% is just unheard of.”

Soon after this revelation, former entrepreneur-turned-journalist Steve Kirsch crunched the numbers and provided an extensive argument for why these excess non-COVID-related deaths were most likely caused by the COVID vaccines. The MIT graduate explained such a catastrophe would only happen by pure chance every 2.8e32 years, which is “basically never.”

“In other words, the event that happened [to bring this about] is not a statistical ‘fluke.’ Something caused a very big change,” he said.

The significant increases in deaths are also corroborated by a January 2022 report issued by the Society of Actuaries Research Institute (SOA) showing excess life insurance death claims spiked 37.7% in the third quarter of 2021 over a pre-pandemic baseline (2017-2019). That figure included an approximate 50-50 split between claims related to COVID-19 and those caused by other factors.

In addition, Andreas Schöfbeck, a board member of German health insurer BKK ProVita, issued a letter in February that he sent to government authorities indicating “a very considerable under-recording of suspected cases of vaccination side effects after [patients] received the [COVID-19] vaccine.”

According to his company’s internal data, around 4%-5% of the vaccinated were under medical treatment for side effects,” he wrote, a rate about 10 times higher than the German government had been reporting.

In the United States, while the Centers for Disease Control’s passive Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received only around 150 annual death reports before 2021, it currently shows 1,301,356 reports of adverse events after COVID vaccines administered between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 10, 2022. This data includes a total 28,859 reports of deaths and 238,412 serious injuries, which include 53,989 reports of permanent disabilities.

And like the findings of BKK ProVita, there’s plenty of evidence that this is just the “tip of the iceberg,” considering a 2010 Harvard-executed study commissioned by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) found that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported” in VAERS.

Another study commissioned by vaccine manufacturer Connaught Laboratories calculated a “fifty-fold underreporting of adverse events” is likely.

With experimental COVID-19 gene-based vaccine campaigns being largely implemented in 2021, including the extensive employer and educational mandates being imposed upon the population, U.S. military personnel and their families have reportedly experienced spike increases over a five-year baseline in neurological diseases (1,048% increase), high blood pressure (2,281%), heart attacks (at least 269%), pulmonary blood clots (467%), and cancer (296%).

Medical doctors and scientists predicted sharp death increases after vaccine distribution

In fact, as early as March 2021, board-certified pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole reported that he was seeing a massive “uptick” in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who had been COVID-vaccinated.

“Since January [2021], in the laboratory, I’m seeing a 20-times increase of endometrial cancers over what I see on an annual basis,” he said.

For many doctors who have examined these experimental COVID-19 injections, the increased death rates are not surprising.

Geert Vanden Bossche, a former senior officer of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, drew significant attention in March 2021 when he issued an open letter and video warning of a “global catastrophe without equal” due to experimental COVID-19 vaccination programs.

Around the same time, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, stated, “If someone wished to harm or kill a significant proportion of the world’s population over the next few years, the systems being put in place right now will enable it.”

“It’s my considered view that it is entirely possible that this [system of widespread gene-based vaccination] will be used for massive-scale depopulation,” he said.

Others have said that these shots are a “technology designed to poison people,” and Dr. Shankara Chetty of South Africa concluded that the purpose of the pandemic and vaccine campaigns is to “control and kill off a large proportion of our population without anyone suspecting that we were poisoned.”

Furthermore, “the deaths that are meant to follow the vaccinations will never be able to be pinned on the poison. They will be too diverse, there will be too many, and they will be in too broad a timeframe for us to understand that we have been poisoned.”

RELATED:

Top virologist predicts deadlier COVID variants for the vaccinated in ‘next two months’

Doctors ‘baffled’ by a ‘mysterious’ new ‘sudden death syndrome’ killing healthy young people

Brief video illustrates dramatic spikes in COVID-19 deaths after jabs in 40 nations

Spike protein in COVID virus and shots weakens immune system, may be linked with cancer: Swedish study

Insurance company raises alarm over unprecedented spike in deaths…and they don’t seem to be from COVID

German insurance data reveals COVID vaccine adverse events are 10 times higher than gov‘t reports

US gov’t knows COVID shots do ‘egregious’ health damage and still ‘lie’ about their safety: attorney

Biden’s Bounty on Your Life: Hospitals’ Incentive Payments for COVID-19

COVID shots intended to reduce world’s population by poisoning ‘billions’: South African doctor

Share











