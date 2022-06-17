Financial disclosure shows DeSantis has student debt, modest net worth, and doesn’t own any property

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Unlike many politicians who seem to have vastly enriched themselves after entering public service, Florida firebrand Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is just an ordinary American, financial disclosures suggest.
Business Insider reported the 43-year-old’s net worth is just $318,986.99, according to a financial disclosure filed last week with Florida’s Division of Elections as part of the governor’s re-election campaign documents.
The outlet added that according to the disclosures, the Catholic father of three “doesn’t trade stocks, still has $21,284.92 in student loans, and doesn’t own property.”
Gov. DeSantis, who is 43, still has over $21,000 in student loans. He doesn’t trade individual stocks. His net worth is $318,987, far lower than many top politicians and if he runs for president he may clock in at the lowest net worth in a crowded field. pic.twitter.com/EI54GkOT4H
— Kimberly Leonard (@leonardkl) June 14, 2022
DeSantis, who has generated widespread support among conservatives for fighting liberty-crushing COVID-19 measures, backing law enforcement, limiting abortion, working to uproot radical ideologies from the classroom, opposing the chemical and genital mutilation of children, and working to strip back Chinese Communist Party influence in his state, listed his annual governor’s wages of $134,181 as his only income.
That’s a nearly $40,000 annual pay cut from his former salary of $174,000, which he earned while serving in the U.S. House from 2013 to 2018, representing Florida’s 6th District, Insider reported.
**Photo: YouTube Screenshot**
Meanwhile, according to St. Johns County property records, DeSantis sold his home in Ponte Vedra Beach in March 2019 for $460,000, Fox 35 reported. He and his wife and three children currently live in the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, and reportedly own no other properties.
Raised by working class parents, DeSantis had served in the U.S. Navy after earning degrees at Yale University and Harvard Law School. Despite his Ivy League credentials, however, according to Insider, he “appears to hold fewer dollars personally than anyone else running for Florida governor.”
Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s reported net worth of $2 million far outpaces the current governor’s modest financial holdings. Likewise, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, another Democratic contender for the governorship, listed her 2020 net worth at just shy of $1 million, according to the Capitolist.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, DeSantis’ gubernatorial predecessor, is reportedly “the wealthiest person in Congress,” having cofounded two healthcare companies and brought in huge earnings as a venture capitalist.
DeSantis’ unassuming financial disclosures draw a sharp distinction between the popular Republican governor and many other politicians, some of whom have entered politics with modest incomes only to acquire massive wealth after taking office.
Current U.S. President Joe Biden once joked he was the “poorest man in Congress” while serving as vice president to former President Barack Obama. However, according to Forbes estimates, Biden and his wife today hold a net worth of around $9 million, Insider pointed out.
DeSantis’ modest finances aren’t the only factors that set him apart from other politicians.
A pro-life Catholic who has been married to his wife for 12 years, DeSantis also has family members who have entered the religious life.
Father Philip Rogers, who serves as pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Boardman, Ohio, is DeSantis’ uncle on his mother’s side.
A maternal aunt, Sr. Regina Rogers, OSU, currently serves as the General Superior of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, Ohio.
After his wife Casey’s breast cancer diagnosis late last year (the Florida First Lady has since undergone chemotherapy and is reportedly cancer-free), DeSantis told reporters, “I have faith in God. I have faith in her. And I do have faith in the power of prayer.”