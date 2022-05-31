Fired Canadian nurse who refused COVID jab says vaccine free need to ‘hold the line’ to fight for freedoms

'If we don’t advocate for our freedoms now, how will the future be for our children.'

(LifeSiteNews) – A Canadian psychiatric nurse from the province of British Columbia who was fired from her job for refusing to get COVID vaccines says now more than ever people need to “hold the line” in truth to fight for freedoms to ensure a future for “our kids.”

“I am not ashamed to stand up for what I believe in,” said Angel St. Denis, who last year was turfed as a nurse at a long-term care (LTC) facility in Salmon Arm, British Columbia, as reported in a True North feature.

“If we don’t advocate for our freedoms now, how will the future be for our children.”

St. Denis now works at a tree farm doing physical labour, making about half of what she did as a nurse.

Her husband was also fired from his job as a firefighter for refusing to go along with a workplace COVID jab mandate. He now works in construction.

St. Denis said that what keeps her going is her faith, family and friends, noting that the future for her kids, as well as all Canadians, depends on people taking a stand for freedom.

“There is no question … we need to do this for our kids! We cannot be silent,” said St. Denis, adding that Canadians need to be “brave and be a voice for them for such a time as this.”

“Canada, we need to stand together in unity and love,” she said. “We need to support one another and stay strong.”

“Hold the line in truth,” she added.

The provincial government of British Columbia fired many healthcare workers who refused to get the jabs late last year.

Last month, the province, which is facing a large nursing shortage, said it will make it easier for foreign nurses to get licensed instead of allowing nurses who have refused the COVID jabs to return to work.

Currently, Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province’s provincial health officer, and the B.C. provincial government are facing multiple additional legal challenges to their COVID vaccine mandates, including one from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF).

Recently, B.C. Justice Simon Coval ruled that Henry must face a class-action constitutional challenge concerning the province’s COVID vaccine mandates for healthcare workers.

St. Denis was fired almost right after Henry’s vaccine mandate came into place last fall. Last year, she was given a “Good Samaritan’ values and missions award” but was fired by the “same company due to not getting the covid vaccine.”

“There was no consideration for religious exemptions or any other exemptions,” St. Denis noted.

St. Denis said that COVID jab mandates in B.C. “should be dropped.”

“There is no evidence and no science behind it. Quality of patient care is going down the drain with the current staffing crisis,” St. Denis noted.

“In B.C., there are thousands of educated, healthy and skilled Healthcare Professionals that are currently just working random jobs and should be allowed to come back to the field they are passionate about,” she said.

St. Denis is part of “Hire Back our Heroes,” which is a group of terminated healthcare workers fighting for their rights in choosing to not get the jabs.

“Our health systems in British Columbia are in a precarious state, yet our government officials believe valuable staff are expendable in a time of staffing crisis,” the group said.

She was featured in a video posted by the group.

The shots approved for use in Canada have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children. They also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

COVID-19 has extremely high survivability among most groups, and studies show a minimal risk of asymptomatic spread. Research also indicates that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.

