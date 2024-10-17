Fired ER doctor sues hospital that denied her a religious exemption for abortion-tainted COVID shots

Dr. Theresa Gabana worked in the Tufts Medical Center emergency room for 29 years but was fired after requesting an exemption from the COVID-19 vaccines due to the use of aborted fetal cells.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) – A 29-year emergency room doctor is suing Tufts Medical Center for firing her after she refused a COVID-19 vaccine that she objected to taking primarily on moral grounds due to its use of aborted fetal cells.

Universal Hub reported that Tufts fired Dr. Theresa Gabana, 61, in December 2021, after rejecting her request for a religious exemption to the COVID vaccine mandate in effect at the time. She refused the shot primarily because, in her words, “(t)he sanctity of human life, including the unborn, is a major tenet of my faith. Using this vaccine is a violation of my faith,” and she maintains that the hospital also wanted an excuse to fire her to get out of paying the retirement benefits that would be due had she stayed on a few more years.

Gabana is seeking a total of $6 million, both to deter the hospital from treating other employees the same way and for the “extreme anguish, an enormous amount of stress, anxiety, sleepless nights, and deep, unrelenting sadness as she realized she would have to choose between her sincerely held religious beliefs and a job she loved.”

Universal Hub frameed the issue as that Gabana merely “believes the vaccines were derived from aborted fetuses,” something defenders have long tried to downplay, but the link is an established fact, not just a “belief.”

According to a detailed overview by the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson all used aborted fetal cells during their vaccines’ testing phase; and Johnson & Johnson also used the cells during the design and development and production phases. The American Association for the Advancement of Science’s journal Science has admitted the same, and even the left-wing fact-checking outlet Snopes acknowledges the statement “that such cell lines were used in the development of COVID-19 vaccines is accurate.”

Moral qualms are just one of the reasons for the ongoing controversy, next to a large body of evidence identifying significant risks to the COVID vaccines that were developed and reviewed in a fraction of the time vaccines usually take under the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) reports 37,966 deaths, 218,241 hospitalizations, 21,952 heart attacks, and 28,641 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of October 4, among other ailments. U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published February in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines, as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.” In April, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

In Florida, an ongoing grand jury investigation into the vaccines’ manufacturers is slated to release a highly anticipated report on the shots, and a lawsuit by the state of Kansas has been filed accusing Pfizer of misrepresentation for calling the shots “safe and effective.”

