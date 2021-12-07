Fired for Freedom: Doctors, nurses, and attorneys expose civil rights abuses. Live at 12 Noon ET

The stories shared will inspire and encourage you to stand against tyranny and protect the freedoms with which we are endowed by our Creator, and that are enshrined in the founding documents of America, Canada, and many other Western nations.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this 80th anniversary of the surprise attack on freedom at Pearl Harbor that launched America into World War II to preserve life and liberty against evil, join this powerful press conference to hear from courageous doctors and nurses who were “Fired For Freedom” doing the right thing to protect patients.

In 1941, Pearl Harbor galvanized a nation to unite against evil, defend freedom with the American spirit and resolve to defeat the enemy against overwhelming odds. In 2020, America faced a surprise attack of an invisible virus that divided our nation, kept Americans in fear, assaulted our liberty, and blocked people from accessing truthful medical information and effective early treatment, as well as imposing the tyranny of mandatory experimental COVID shots.

Fired For Freedom will be livestreamed at 12 NOON ET on Tuesday, December 7 by LifeSiteNews, alongside multiple other livestream platforms. To participate and join the press conference, please save this link OR email [email protected]. The conference will also be streamed live on the homepage of LifeSiteNews.com

Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO of the Truth for Health Foundation, moderates this press conference which features speakers willing to share their stories and expose the outright manipulation, intimidation, and cover-up of deaths in hospitals and medical facilities across America. LifeSite co-founder John-Henry Westen and Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano present a crucial Biblical perspective on our God-given right to bodily integrity.

Speakers are fearless nurses and doctors, including world-renown Dr. Paul Marik, co-founder of Front Line Covid Critical Care Alliance, US Attorneys Tom Renz, Todd Callender, Lauren Martel, and Australia’s Charles Kovess to present the efforts being made every day to bring help and hope to people who have lost loved ones due to treatments denied, or have seen family and friends injured or dead following experimental vaccines and drugs like remdesivir.

Truth for Health Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity, presents the seventh press conference featuring the courageous volunteer medical freedom fighters who have paid a high price to defend your rights to safe and effective early treatments free of coercion. Their names will go down in history books for standing in the gap to save lives and preserve freedom, just as Americans did in 1941.

