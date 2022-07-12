Fired worker receives nearly $9,000 in damages after being let go for refusing to wear a mask

Aircraft maintenance engineer Adam Yates was fired in 2020 via email after he would not put a mask on at work, saying he was 'not a sheep.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — Adam Yates, an aircraft maintenance engineer, was awarded nearly $9,000 in damages after being fired for refusing to wear a mask.

This month, the Edmonton Labour Board ruled that Acorn Welding Ltd. of Edmonton, a federally regulated aircraft maintenance company, must pay Yates $8,917 for firing him without cause. as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Go home, think about it and come back on Monday when we can have a clearer discussion,” Yates’ supervisor told him when the engineer would not wear a mask.

“You cannot work without a mask,” the supervisor was quoted in board hearings. “Yates replied, ‘he was not a sheep’ and stated he would not wear a mask.”

Yates was sent home and subsequently fired via email. “We are writing to inform you that Acorn Welding is accepting your resignation,” the company’s human resources officer wrote.

“This is based on your firm unwillingness to wear a facial covering while not working in your cubicle as required,” it added.

The Labour Board ruled that the letter amounted to dismissal without notice, which is a breach of the Employment Standards Code.

This incident occurred during the week after the passage of a November 2020 bylaw stating that all Edmonton residents “must wear a face covering at all times while in an indoor, enclosed or substantially enclosed public place or in a public vehicle.”

The mandate was issued despite a number of experts and studies in other countries suggesting that wearing a mask is not only inefficient at slowing the spread of COVID-19 but could also have harmful effects on people’s physical and mental health.

Yates is not alone in being fired for his refusal to comply with COVID-19 regulations. Many have lost their jobs over mask and vaccine mandates, and unmasked and unvaccinated students have been denied entry to universities and colleges.

Many are seeking justice for facing discrimination for their choices. Dr. Francis Christian, a clinical professor of general surgery, is suing University of Saskatchewan after being fired for questioning “experimental injections” for children.

Earlier this month, the City of Toronto reinstated about 100 Sikh security guards who refused to go against their religion by shaving their beards to wear masks.

