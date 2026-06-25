First drag queen elected to school board in US now arrested for child sexual abuse material

Travis Longo, elected in 2024 as vice president of the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education, has been charges with sending sexually explicit messages to a minor and possesses child pornography.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) – The so-called first open drag queen to serve on an American school board has been arrested for possession of child pornography involving infants and for sending sexually explicit messages for a child below age 12.

The Daily Wire reports that Travis Longo, elected in 2024 to serve as vice president of the Cazenovia Central School District Board of Education, has been charged with a “pattern” of sending sexually explicit messages to a pre-teen minor, and over the course of their investigation discovered that his phone also contained child pornography, including some videos depicting infants being abused.

“The District became aware of the arrest of our Board of Education vice-president Travis (Barr) Longo when the news was publicly disseminated at approximately 10:00 this morning,” responded Cazenovia School District Superintendent Kevin Linck. “Mr. Barr is not an employee of the District, he was elected by the Cazenovia voters to a 3-year term in May of 2024. The role of a school board member is not a student facing role. Please be assured that we take all such matters with the utmost seriousness.”

“The District has retained and is working closely with legal counsel to review the matter thoroughly and determine the appropriate immediate steps. In the interim, the individual in question will not be permitted on any school grounds or at any district-sponsored events,” he added.

“The safety, well-being, and peace of mind of our students, staff, and community remain our absolute highest priorities. Because this involves an ongoing administrative and legal matter, we are strictly limited in the specific details we can share publicly. However, please know that we are taking all necessary actions to ensure a safe, secure, and focused learning environment. We will update you as more information becomes available.”

The Daily Caller adds that Longo performs drag under the stage name “Anita Buffem,” and founded Cazenovia Pride Fest in 2021. Cazenovia Pride Inc. says it is “dissolving as an organization” and disavows any further association with Longo.

Drag has established itself as one of LGBT activists’ favored tools, using cross-dressing to acclimate children and teens to the concepts of gender fluidity and sexual experimentation with so-called “family-friendly” drag shows at schools and community events, or Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) events in which crossdressers read books to children, often at public libraries.

DQSH organizers admit that the concept is intended to give children “unabashedly queer role models,” capture the “gender fluidity of childhood,” teach children to “defy rigid gender restrictions,” and mold them into “bright lights of change in their communities.”

So-called “family-friendly” drag events have at times turned out to be anything but, with instances of drag queens teaching kids to twerk and soliciting their email addresses, having children lay on them, and appearing to flash children. Some events have also come under fire for featuring drag queens who are obscene “performers” in their “normal” careers, for attracting radical “transgender” protesters, and even putting convicted pedophiles and prostitutes in close proximity to children.

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