First Lady Melania Trump ‘unapologetically’ supports gay Republicans

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 31, 2020 ( LifeSiteNews ) — Catholic First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, has come out in support of the GOP LGBT group, Log Cabin Republicans.

In a video which has been seen over 250,000 times in less than 24 hours, Mrs. Trump explained that her husband, the president of the United States who is now vigorously campaigning for reelection, is “the ultimate outsider, and that earned him many enemies in the political establishment.”

“I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay, or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth,” asserted Mrs. Trump. “Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed.”

“As leader of the Republican party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally,” she continued. “Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage. Donald is also the first president to appoint an openly gay official to his cabinet.”

“Today we see free-thinkers and independent voices — like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans — silenced, censored, and bullied by cancel culture mobs,” she said.

“I’m First Lady Melania Trump. I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken,” she added, incorporating the name of the Log Cabin Trump campaign site, “ OUTspoken .”

Mrs. Trump’s expressed support, while firmly stated, focuses not on specific issues popularly associated with the leftist LGBT juggernaut, but on the right of gays with libertarian or conservative views to not have their voices silenced, and to not be ignored by mainstream media.

In recent weeks the Trump campaign has shifted into high gear regarding its outreach to voters that identify as “LGBT,” a group which the GOP had essentially ceded to the leftist Democratic Party.

While clearly having brewed behind the scenes for a long time, the Trump campaign’s outreach to the LGBT world exploded into the public square in August when Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s former acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Ambassador to Germany who identifies as a homosexual, proclaimed in a video ad that “ President Trump is the most pro-gay president in American history .”

That video quickly garnered millions of views.

Since then, the outreach to homosexuals has remained at a high level of visibility, with Brandon Straka, the gay founder of the “Walk Away” movement joining with Grenell and members of the Trump family at “TRUMP Pride” — events which have been held at cities across the country, including Nashville , Tampa , Philadelphia , Phoenix , and Saturday evening in Pittsburgh .

Earlier this month, at a debate titled “ LGBT Throwdown ,” right-leaning Straka, Blaire White, and Mike Harlow easily crushed the tired arguments and long-held Human Rights Campaign pretensions of their three leftist debate adversaries.

Full transcript of Mrs. Trump’s ‘unapologetically outspoken’ pro-gay remarks:

America is a place where you can be anything you want. Your opportunities are endless because our country provides so many chances to succeed.

As First Lady of the United States, I know how much my husband loves the American people and I know his passion in life is to see all the citizens of this great country do well and prosper.

Donald is the businessman who never worked in politics. The ultimate outsider, and that earned him many enemies in the political establishment.

I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay, or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth. Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed.

As leader of the Republican party and president of the United States, Donald has been clear that gays and lesbians will be treated as he has always treated them: equally. Donald is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage. Donald is also the first president to appoint an openly gay official to his cabinet.

The story of America is one of trailblazers and fearless underdogs. Today we see free-thinkers and independent voices — like gay conservatives and Log Cabin Republicans — silenced, censored, and bullied by cancel culture mobs.

This is not the America any of us want to live in. America was founded on God-given rights of freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression. We are a nation that celebrates and protects diversity and we condemn those who bully and intimidate people.

We do not want to live in a place without freedom, where everyone is forced to think alike.

My husband sees the promise of America and all her citizens moving onward as we recover from many challenges. Even if you don’t agree with my husband about everything, you have the right to say it. That is the American way; let’s protect it.

I’m First Lady Melania Trump. I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken.

God bless you all. And God bless our beautiful nation.