First openly ‘transgender’ lawmaker in US history found guilty of child abuse

Barry 'Stacie-Marie' Laughton, a former Democrat state representative in New Hampshire, acknowledged involvement in the creation of child sexual abuse material.

(LifeSiteNews) — The LGBT community has egg on its face after the first openly “transgender” lawmaker elected in U.S. history pleaded guilty to child abuse charges in a Boston courtroom last week.

Barry “Stacie-Marie” Laughton, a former Democrat state representative in New Hampshire, admitted to involvement in the creation of child sexual abuse material. He was previously indicted on three counts of child exploitation in the fall of 2023.

Laughton, 41, served two years in the New Hampshire legislature from 2020 until 2022, though was first elected in 2012. He resigned at the time due to involvement in a credit card fraud operation. He was also charged with making a bomb threat in 2015.

According to WMUR, Laughton’s former “partner” Lindsay Groves took explicit photos of children between ages three and five at the daycare she worked at in Massachusetts in 2022. She then sent them to Laughton, who via text message expressed a desire to abuse them.

Laughton and Groves will receive sentencing in February. Hailed as a trailblazer at the time of his election, Laughton now faces up to 30 years in prison, a possible $250,000 fine, and a lifetime of supervised release, per KATU-ABC 2.

Laughton was widely praised by the LGBT community for being the first out “transgender” politician elected to public office in the United States. From 2020 to 2022, he served in the New Hampshire House of Representatives but resigned in 2022 after being arrested for stalking.

Fox News has reported that the first “trans” lawmaker in the U.S. was Althea Garrison, who was elected as a state representative in Massachusetts in 1992. Garrison was “technically the first transgender elected lawmaker, though not openly. She did not come out until shortly after the 1992 election,” Fox clarified.

The Daily Mail reported that when Groves appeared in court, parents vented their anger. “I want to (expletive) kill that (expletive)! You need to rot in jail!” one person exclaimed. Laughton has blamed his own history of crime on “mental illness.”

It is not known whether Laughton will be sentenced to a male or female prison. LifeSite has repeatedly exposed the dangers female inmates face when male offenders are placed in jail along with them.

In August, a female inmate was “brutally assaulted” in a Washington prison by a trans-identifying male pedophile. In California in 2023, male triple murderer David “Dana Rivers” Wakefield began serving his life sentence in a women’s prison. California has allowed biological males to be housed with female inmates since 2021.

However, Republican states have pushed back against woke incarceration policies. In September, Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation that directs the state’s Criminal Justice Department to “ensure inmates are housed in a correctional facility” according to their biological sex while also prohibiting family violence shelters from offering services to gender-confused men unless they are 17 years old or younger and the child of a woman being served.

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed similar legislation in May banning the use of taxpayer funds for gender “transition” procedures for prison inmates, declaring it a “common-sense step.”

In May 2023, journalist James O’Keefe released an interview with U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons psychologist Dr. Linda Noelle, who said that male and female prisoners “both play the victim card” to obtain gender “reassignment” surgeries at taxpayer expense.

In January, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent males from being housed with female prisoners and to deny federal funds to the use of inmate transitions.

