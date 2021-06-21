First Pelosi, now Biden’s press secretary refuses to say 15-week-old baby is human

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Days after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi dodged a reporter’s question asking if she believed a 15-week-old unborn baby was a human being, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer the same question put to her by another reporter.

In a press briefing Monday, a CNSNews.com reporter was able to get in a question that has so far has failed to elicit a straight answer from Democrat politicians.

“Does the President believe that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being?” CNSNews.comm reporter Melanie Arter asked Jen Psaki on Monday.

“Are you asking me if the President supports a woman’s right to choose?” Psaki asked. “He does.”

Psaki immediately moved on to answering another question from a different reporter.

Just last week, Pelosi was asked the same question by Julia Johnson of CNSNews.com.

“Let me just say that I am a big supporter of Roe v. Wade,” Pelosi answered. “I am a mother of five children in six years. I think I have some standing on this issue as to respecting a woman’s right to choose.”

In 2015, Pelosi had a similar exchange with a CNSNews.com reporter over whether a 20-week-old baby in the womb is a human being.

Biden and Pelosi’s consistent and vocal support for abortion on demand stands starkly at odds with their professed Catholicism.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said a public figure’s support of abortion is a “grave moral evil” that must be addressed.

“Because President Biden is Catholic, it presents a unique problem for us,” Naumann said in an April 28 report published by the Associated Press (AP). “It can create confusion. ... How can he say he’s a devout Catholic and he’s doing these things that are contrary to the church’s teaching?”

According to the Catechism of the Catholic Church (2270), “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.”

As Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone in Pelosi’s home diocese of San Francisco said in a statement, “No Catholic in good conscience can favor abortion. Our land is soaked with the blood of the innocent, and it must stop.”