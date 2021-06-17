First post-COVID vaccine postmortem study: one dose produced antibodies but failed to prevent infection or transmission

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

June 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – There have been more than 5,000 deaths after COVID vaccinations reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States alone and yet the first postmortem case study was recently published in the June issue of the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

A man who died after receiving a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination was found to have developed an antibody response to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the disease, but he still tested positive for the virus, which was found in most of his organs after an examination, according to the case report from researchers at the University of Bielefeld, the Institute of Pathology at KRH Hospital Nordstadt, and University of Schleswig-Holstein in Germany.

The 86-year-old resident of a retirement home had no symptoms of COVID-19 before he received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on January 9, 2021, according to the paper. He had no serious symptoms the following two weeks, but he collapsed while having his breakfast 15 days after the shot and was admitted to hospital three days later for diarrhea.

A prostate cancer survivor with dementia and other underlying health conditions, he tested negative for the virus that causes COVID-19 when he entered hospital and was diagnosed and treated for colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

The man was put in a room with another patient. Several days later, the other patient tested positive for the virus and so did the gentleman in the study, though he still had no overt symptoms of COVID-19. Two days later, he died from kidney and respiratory failure.

Virus in most organs tested

Lab tests revealed relevant SARS-CoV-2 virus in seven of nine of the man’s organs examined, including trachea, lungs, heart, kidney, and brain.

The researchers concluded that the first dose of vaccine appeared to induce an antibody response but not complete protection from infection.

Not COVID

The lead author of the study, Torsten Hansen of the Institute of Pathology, University Hospital OWL of the University of Bielefeld, said in e-mail to LifeSiteNews that a radio presentation of the study was “absolutely misleading” and “filled with inconsistencies and false statements.”

The study, which states that the man “tested SARS-CoV-2 positive by real-time PCR (RT-PCR), with a low cycle threshold (Ct) value indicating high virus load” did not confirm that the vaccinated man “got COVID,” as was reported, according to Hansen. Rather, he said that the patient’s lack of symptoms and characteristics on postmortem examination were evidence that he did not have COVID-19 – a different standard than most public health programs that count PCR test positives as widely-publicized COVID “cases” even though the majority of those who test positive are asymptomatic.

“We suggest immune response due to vaccination was able to prevent COVID19,” Hansen wrote, because the man had no characteristic features of the disease such as inflammation of the lungs.

“We conclude that our patient died from bacterial pneumonia and not from COVID-19,” Hansen wrote LifeSiteNews.

No blood clots were found in association with the colitis, which his medical records indicated he had experienced 15 years earlier and may have been a result of his underlying arteriosclerosis.

The study revealed that a nasal swab test given to the man before he died indicated “viral load” and “suggest(s) transmissibility.” In spite of having produced vaccine-induced antibodies, the man may have been able to transmit the SARS-Co-V-2 viruses he acquired after vaccination.

“Taken together, we did not find any specific finding that could be interpreted as a side effect of vaccination,” Hansen wrote. On the contrary, the paper suggests that the vaccine’s first dose was successful although its recipient acquired a positive PCR test, a viral load suggesting transmissibility and viral dissemination to a number of his organs.

More than 10,000 cases

These finding raises questions about the 10,262 reported cases of “breakthrough COVID” positive test results among those fully vaccinated reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month. The number of people who had two complete doses of COVID-19 vaccine and died from and were hospitalized for COVID-19 recently tripled in a month to 535 and 3,016, respectively, in the United States.

The agency announced that it would no longer be counting “breakthrough cases” among the vaccinated unless they were hospitalized or died, although this study suggests the vaccine is not as effective as described and transmissibility of disease from fully vaccinated individuals may be possible.

A representative from the CDC indicated that the agency’s public affairs office was inquiring to answer questions about how many postmortem examinations have been conducted for the more than 5,000 American deaths registered to VAERS to date.