Five men dominate women’s college varsity volleyball match in Toronto

Allowing men on the volleyball court has resulted in the injury of two female players in the past three months, a source wishing to remain anonymous told Rebel News.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — An Ontario women’s volleyball tournament had five men on the court, with three on one team and two on the other.

On January 24, men claiming to be women were permitted to play on female volleyballs teams, the Seneca College Sting and the Centennial College Colts, at a competition in Toronto, according to independent media outlet Rebel News.

“At times it was hard to watch,” Rebel News reporter David Menzies recalled. “The men were definitely the dominant players on the court – especially when it came to spiking the ball.”

Between the two teams, a total of five men were on the court, with three playing for Seneca and two playing for Centennial. However, allowing men on the court has resulted in the injury of female players.

“Recently, there have been two major head injuries to female volleyball athletes in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) caused by transgender men [men claiming to be women],” a source wishing to remain anonymous told Rebel News.

The first injury reportedly occurred on November 12, 2023, when a male player for Centennial College going by the name C.L. Viloria “attacked the ball with heavy force” and hit a female player in the head, causing a concussion.

The second reported injury, caused by male player Franz Largadas, took place just last week on January 22, 2024. Similar to the first incident, Largadas “attacked the ball with heavy force,” giving the female player a concussion.

“In both instances the players had to be substituted off the court,” the source asserted. “Although injuries do occur in the sport, the sheer force of a man’s volleyball attack is much more powerful than one of a biological women’s force.”

“Currently, there are six transgender men in the OCAA,” the source continued. “Five of which are not on any gender-affirming hormone therapy or have not had surgical gonad removal. There is no current policy in the OCAA that is listed publicly on their website about eligibility of transgender women.”

While the OCAA is defending the men who wish to compete against women, staff at Centennial College were apparently trying to cover up the incident by attempting to force Menzies to leave the game.

Similarly, the male players refused to answer Menzies’ questions following the match, while the female players remained silent as well, perhaps afraid of repercussions if they spoke out against the situation.

Unsurprisingly, Seneca, which had three male players compared to Centennial’s two, won three games to one.

Recently, men have increasingly entered women’s sports where they dominate their female competitors and taking home prizes which were meant for real women.

In November, a female boxer withdrew from a Quebec championship fight after learning that her competitor was a man claiming to be a woman.

Studies have repeatedly revealed that gender-confused males hold a massive advantage over women in athletic competitions. A recent study published in Sports Medicine found that a year of transgender hormone drugs results in “very modest changes” in the inherent strength advantages of men.

Recently, many have begun to speak out against allowing men to dominate female sports competitions, while some organizations have ruled that only biological females may compete.

One notably outspoke athlete is former University of Kentucky All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. She has made dozens of media appearances in recent years, bringing attention to the NCAA’s decision to allow William “Lia” Thomas to swim against females. Predictably, Thomas went from being one of the lowest-ranked male swimmers in the country to an above-average female one, even winning the 500-yard freestyle national championship.

In August, the International Powerlifting Union declared that male Canadian “transgender” powerlifter “Anne” Andres must be banned from competing against women after he shattered a women’s lifting record.

Also in August, British Rowing announced it will ban biological males who claim to be female from competing against females and potentially taking their awards.

Later that month, World Aquatics, the international governing body for aquatic sports, announced that it has created an “open category” for swimmers who claim to be “transgender” and do not meet the current regulations to compete against women.

Similarly, World Track and Field have banned people from participating in categories that do not align with their sex. Also, others have created special categories for gender-confused athletes.

In 2021, World Rugby, the international governing body of rugby, banned biological men from women’s competition, stating, “Transgender women may not currently play women’s rugby… because of the size, force and power-producing advantages conferred by testosterone during puberty and adolescence, and the resultant player welfare risks this creates.”

Share











