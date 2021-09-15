Update on the new era of LifeSite reporting… 

September 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today is the first day of our Fall Fundraising Campaign, and I hope you will join us in our efforts to reach our fundraising goal so that we can continue […]

September 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Today is the first day of our Fall Fundraising Campaign, and I hope you will join us in our efforts to reach our fundraising goal so that we can continue our truthful journalism in the coming months. But first, I want to address something incredibly important!

Earlier this year we shared the exciting news that we were ushering in a new era of LifeSiteNews reporting with the development of a news video studio to raise the bar even higher for our life and family news.

I am excited to give you an update today on the incredible growth of our video journalism efforts.

Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Twitter are among the biggest (but not the only!) tech companies using the coronavirus situation to double down their efforts to silence those of us who are fighting for a pro-life and pro-family culture. Yet, despite their efforts, our reach continues to increase thanks to the support of readers just like you!

So far this year, our podcasts have reached over 1 million views. Our expansion into alternative social media platforms has seen over 50,000 new followers and our content has been referred to on these platforms over 500,000 times! This is more than incredible and has only been made possible because of the generosity of our supporters.

This year, our videos have now reached millions of views, and we have published 14 exclusive video originals that are making a huge impact on the culture.

And our video team has increased by 100%! We are making good on our promise to deliver high quality video and news journalism – despite the censorship and obstacles we have faced.

But we know this isn’t the end of the story for censorship for us. We are making waves and Big Tech will continue to do everything in their power to shut us down.

This is why I'm hoping you will make a gift today to support our Fall Fundraising Campaign. To keep our news mission operational for the next quarter, we must raise $500,000 by October 2nd.

Readers worldwide are relying on our reporters to stay on top of the amazing amount of vital news stories they are confronted with each and every day – information about the most important events of our time that affect life, faith, and family! And because your generosity provides the tools they need to do this work, our readers are truly relying on you, our supporters!

A donation of $100, $250, $500, $1,000 or more will ensure we can continue to capitalize on the success of our video department growth and reach more people around the world with the stories that every news outlet is ignoring or trying to discredit.

In fact, with your support we plan to take even more aggressive steps to protect our content and build a Culture of Life. To that end, we are moving our website hosting and nearly 100,000 news articles spanning 25 years to our own physical servers held in various places around the world.

We have moved away from the large email marketing company which hosted daily news email list to a safer, more conservative-minded email marketing provider, who has promised to defend us when we report the truth.

And, we are moving away from the large payment processing company to a company that has pledged to defend us against attacks and will never ‘freeze’ our accounts or refuse to process your donations – which is happening to many people around the world right now!

This is why your support is so vital at this time.



All of these organizational shifts to protect our content and to ensure that our readers can continue to access the news, come at a significant cost. These are all very costly, but necessary shifts!

All of these organizational shifts to protect our content and to ensure that our readers can continue to access the news, come at a significant cost. These are all very costly, but necessary shifts!

Since these new expenses will incur monthly costs, if you would like to become a monthly supporter, please select the monthly option when you make your donation.

We know just how important truthful news is to you and the millions of others around the world who rely on our reporting. This is why censorship of pro-life and pro-family voices is one of the greatest threats we are facing, and why we are not waiting until it’s too late to take action!

I mentioned in my update a couple months ago that NARAL Pro-Choice America issued a press release celebrating YouTube’s shut down of our channel stating that banning LifeSiteNews from YouTube was “necessary to curb dangerous disinformation online and stop anti-choice, white supremacists from masquerading as neutral news sources.”

There’s more to that story now.

In a recent article from McCatchy titled “Podcasts, comedians, freedom: How abortion rights group is changing its strategy,” NARAL Pro-Choice America basically admits they are losing the online messaging battle with the pro-life movement. This is because pro-lifers have shrewdly used Big Tech in the past (before censorship) to their advantage in reaching millions of people with the truth about life and family.

What’s most notable is that LifeSiteNews is singularly highlighted and mentioned in that article!

It’s clear that the radicals who control Big Tech and the social media giants are in cahoots with the abortion lobby, and our mission is a direct threat to the lies and deception of the abortion industry. This is why removing our platform was such a big win to them.

This is exactly why readers like you choosing to generously support our mission and provide us the opportunity to usher in a new era of video reporting that is less reliant on Big Tech is so impactful. This new era will catapult our mission as we utilize our unique media platform to speak the truth in an even greater way.

Can I count on you today to help us continue making this dream of being free from Big Tech a reality with a gift of $50, $100, $250, $500 or more?

And if you'd like to become one of our monthly Sustaining donors today, you will join a community of over 7,500 other members who gain insider, exclusive access to the goings-on at LifeSiteNews.

I am so excited for what this new era has in store for our life and family news reporting. I am confident that your prayers and investment in our news reporting efforts will help advance our mission and the trajectory of the current culture.

I hope you will join us.

God bless you.

