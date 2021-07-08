Fla. legislator: Gov’t officials knocking on doors urging vaccination should be treated as trespassers and arrested

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — President Joe Biden’s plan to go door to door urging “remaining” Americans to take the experimental COVID-19 “vaccine” has generated massive backlash, including from some U.S. lawmakers. Republican Anthony Sabatini of Florida’s House of Representatives suggested government door-knockers ought to be “arrested,” calling the initiative “sick” and urging legislation to ban the effort.

“Any federal government employee that goes door to door pushing vaccination should be treated as a trespasser and ARRESTED,” Sabatini tweeted Tuesday.

“We need to pass legislation to BAN this sick practice immediately,” he added, noting that he is “currently looking at legislative options to file this year in the Florida Legislature.”

Rep. Sabatini, who is also running for the U.S. Congress in Florida’s 7th district and serves as an Infantry Officer in the Florida Army National Guard, was one of many who took to social media to condemn the White House’s announcement.

“How about don’t knock on my door,” suggested Republican U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw of Texas. “You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose.”

“Why is that concept so hard for the left?” Crenshaw asked.

Sabatini told Breitbart News that he would support a “blanket prohibition against door-to-door government solicitation of vaccines” in the Florida legislature, classifying the practice as trespassing.

“It’s not the role of the federal government,” Sabatini said. “It’s unethical for the government to be converting [sic] citizens into private health care decisions and invading their medical privacy.”

The representative’s remarks came in reference to President Biden’s announcement of the controversial door-to-door approach Tuesday, when he said, “Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door by door — literally knocking on doors to get help to the remaining people.”

The plan was confirmed by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the president’s coronavirus strategy for the duration of the summer would involve a “targeted community-by-community, door-to-door outreach to get the remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how both safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

Psaki also laid out four additional agenda items aimed at getting more Americans vaccinated.

The White House’s plans include supplying vaccines to pediatricians in order to vaccinate youth between ages 12 to 18, ensuring workers get paid time off to get the vaccine, and “expanding our mobile clinic efforts, meeting people where they are, and making sure we’re taking the vaccine to communities.”

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked Biden’s plan.

“Joe Biden announced the other day he’d like the government to go door to door to make sure you’re vaccinated, ‘cause I guess you really haven’t had the opportunity to get a free vaccine — Oh wait,” Carlson quipped.

“Anyone who hasn’t got the vaccine at this point doesn’t want the vaccine,” Carlson remarked.

“And it used to be, it was your choice. You could decide what medicine to take. If you didn’t think you wanted it, or needed it, or it was good for you, you didn’t have to take it.”

Rep. Sabatini told Breitbart News that he believes “[g]overnment solicitations for experimental vaccines is not protected speech.” He said Biden’s new policy of knocking on doors “should be prohibited by the State of Florida.”

Sabatini’s concerns were evidently shared by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who penned a letter to President Biden on July 6. In the letter, Brnovich said he, along with many other Arizonans, had been “greatly alarmed by your White House indicating it might be in possession of medical records revealing the contact information of Americans who have not been vaccinated.”

“If this is the case,” he wrote, “this is a severe breach of privacy, and I will not tolerate such intrusions within Arizona.”

Brnovich added that “Americans trust medical researchers and their family doctors to provide information and recommendations to make personal decisions, but they do not trust government intrusion or the politicization of the health care process.”

“If Americans are on the fence about taking the COVID-19 vaccine, it would be most inappropriate for bureaucrats to single them out,” Brnovich said, “regardless of motives or intentions.”

Earlier this month, reporter Jon Rappaport tweeted out an image of a “vaccine hesitancy” map developed as part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) “We Can Do This” initiative.

The map ranks U.S. regions according to a graduated scale of vaccine hesitancy.

It is unclear whether this metric or some other data will be used by government representatives to carry out the president’s new door-to-door scheme.