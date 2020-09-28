Flashback: Biden says ‘dregs of society’ support Trump, oppose LGBT agenda

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

September 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Vice President and current Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden views Americans who hold a biblical view of marriage and a biological view of sexuality as among the “dregs of society,” according to a speech he gave in 2018 that resurfaced over the weekend.

Biden was addressing the 2018 national dinner of the pro-LGBT lobbying group Human Rights Campaign (HRC). During the speech, he described social conservatives as “forces of intolerance” and lamented that “this time they, not you, have an ally in the White House.”

“They’re a small percentage of the American people, virulent people, some of them the dregs of society,” Biden continued. “And instead of using the full might of the executive branch to secure justice, dignity, safety for all, the president uses the White House as a literal bully pulpit, callously exerting his power over those who have little or none.”

Hi, I'm Joe Biden. If you oppose the LGBTQ "Equality Act" that squashes religious freedom, you are among the "forces of intolerance," "virulent people," and "the dregs of society." I want to inscribe that view of you into law. Can I have your vote, idiots?https://t.co/vKQAyXXMUQ — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) September 27, 2020

We are all used to Creepy Joe saying stupid stuff but this is too far even for him. https://t.co/vNiD9TDZg6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Biden, who claims to be Catholic, supports effectively-unlimited abortion at taxpayer expense; has endorsed the so-called “Equality Act,” which would force a wide variety of public and private entities to recognize and accommodate individuals’ claims to be the opposite of their actual sex; and promises to “ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have full access to all appropriate healthcare treatments and resources,” which “includes covering care related to transitioning — including gender confirmation (sic) surgery.”

By contrast, Trump supports same-sex “marriage” but has also sided with religious liberty and biological reality against encroachment from LGBT activists, especially in areas such as girls’ sports, sex-change coverage, and women’s shelters.