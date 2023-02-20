FLASHBACK: Anti-Trump FBI agents trashed pro-lifers, wanted to cancel 2016 March for Life

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Following the release earlier this month of an internal FBI memo on surveilling Catholics who attend the Traditional Latin Mass, the federal agency has been criticized by a number of prominent Republicans.

The now-infamous memo, which the FBI publicly retracted after it was leaked, appears to be just the latest in what conservatives have decried as the ongoing weaponization of the Biden federal government. Some LifeSiteNews readers may remember, however, that as LifeSite reported in February 2018, anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress FBI attorney Lisa Page trashed pro-life Americans in 2016 in private text messages.

The text messages between the two paramours were released along with thousands of others by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the chief oversight committee of Congress, as part of its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of government email and the FBI looking into it.

Below is what LifeSite originally reported on February 9, 2018:

‘I truly hate these people’: Disgraced FBI agents trashed pro-lifers, wanted to stop March for Life

FBI agent Strzok said authorities should lie about a ‘snow emergency’ so as to ‘cancel the permit’ for the March for Life.

WASHINGTON, D.C., February 9, 2018 (LifeSiteNews) – Text messages recently released between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress FBI attorney Lisa Page — both of whom are anti-Trump — reveal them saying that they “hate” pro-lifers and wanted to find an excuse to cancel the 2016 March for Life in Washington, D.C.

In what was intended to be a private message, Page told Strzok that “I truly hate these people,” referring to pro-lifers attending the January 22, 2016, March for Life in the nation’s Capitol. Strzok then replied that that the authorities should lie about a “snow emergency” to “cancel the permit” and stop the march.

Below is a transcript of their conversation:

FBI agent Strzok: “F*cking marchers making traffic problems.” FBI attorney Page: “Yeah, some extremely offensive video screens set up in front of district. I truly hate these people. No support for the woman who actually has to spend the rest of her life rearing this child, but we care about ‘life.’ Assholes.” FBI agent Strzok: “…Hey, I have an idea! Snow emergency, cancel the permit.”

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, the chief oversight committee of Congress, released thousands of text messages in its investigation of Hillary Clinton’s misuse of government email and the FBI looking into it.

While a great deal of political fodder was gleaned, pro-lifers are concerned about the denigrating way two people within the FBI texted each other about those who defend the lives of preborn babies.

“It’s not surprising that these people would hate pro-lifers so much that they would want to abuse their authority to cancel the March for Life,” Operation Rescue President Troy Newman told LifeSiteNews. “Given their extreme political bias against those who hold pro-life views, one can only expect them to stoop to criminal conduct.”

Strzok and Page were reportedly carrying on a two-year extramarital affair, and texted each other frequently (Strzok is married to Melissa Hodgman; Page to Peter Burrow). The Senate investigation found at least 50,000 messages the couple shared.

The texts, along with many cursing and disparaging President Trump and other conservative values, has led to concerns over bias on the part of the one-time lead investigator under Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Strzok also softened the language of the FBI’s official characterization of Clinton’s email mishandling. Page was also briefly on Mueller’s probe into unproven allegations of Trump helping the Russians influence the U.S. election.

Newman says the FBI is tainted as both anti-life and anti-Trump. “That is the same company that worked with Planned Parenthood to produce a phony report discrediting the undercover baby parts videos,” Newman pointed out.

Click here to read the original LifeSite article about the scandal.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell the FBI to stop surveilling faithful Catholics Show Petition Text 5820 have signed the petition. Let's get to 6000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition The FBI is planning to intensify its “assessment” and “mitigation” of “Radical Traditionalist Catholics” over the next 12 to 24 months according to an explosive document from a former agent turned whistleblower. SIGN & SHARE: Tell the FBI to stop its surviellance of faithful Catholics and focus on the real criminals. The bombshell 8-page memo was released by former FBI agent Kyle Serpahin on his website UncoveredDC Wednesday. The report, written by an FBI analyst in Richmond, Virginia, was published for internal agency use only on January 23, is titled, “Interest of Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists in Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology Almost Certainly Presents New Mitigation Opportunities.” Seraphin describes the briefing as an “intelligence product” that, though not being exhaustive, can be used as an initial reference point for the agency to “prop up” future investigations on the subject. He says he obtained the document from an anonymous Baptist employee for the agency. “This is the first FBI Richmond domain product to focus on the interest of racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists in the Radical Traditional Catholic movement,” the document states. “A search of FBI databases indicates this is also the first FBI finished intelligence product to specifically address this environmental variable.” SIGN: Politically-motivated witch-hunts of faithful Catholics cannot be allowed in a civilized society Among the most controversial aspects of the memo is that it directly cites a defamatory study conducted by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) on the subject “Radical Traditional Catholicism.” The SPLC has long been rejected as a legitimate resource for the FBI, Seraphin says, but in this instance, it is being relied on as a primary source to justify its efforts. The memo also references three anti-Catholic smear articles (here, here, and here) published by leftwing websites Salon and The Atlantic to defend its monitoring. The report alleges that its real motivation is a concern that “Radical Traditionalist Catholic Ideology” possesses an “anti-Semitic, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, and white supremacy” outlook, and that this presents a threat to the US’s domestic well-being. The report further claims that adherents to RTC ideology “frequently share language and symbolism, such as crusader references or anti-Semitic discourses” online that pro-life white nationalists also support. SIGN: The FBI's smear campaign against Catholics cannot be allowed to stand Please send this petition to as many concerned Americans as possible - we cannot allow the continued politicization of the FBI. MORE INFORMATION: FBI whistleblower releases docs showing agents are surveilling "Radical" Traditional Catholics in Virginia Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Share











