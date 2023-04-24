FLASHBACK: Tucker Carlson lamented YouTube’s 2021 ban of LifeSiteNews

Carlson highlighted the ban in an episode of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, arguing that LifeSite was yet another casualty in 'the most sweeping mass censorship campaign in the history of the country.'

ANALYSIS

(LifeSiteNews) — The conservative media space is reeling today following the sudden news of primetime pundit Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News. During his tenure at Fox, Carlson repeatedly pushed back against the prevailing narrative on issues like abortion and transgenderism, challenged Deep State corruption, and advanced the cause of people and groups placed under the boot of censorship – including LifeSiteNews.

In February of last year YouTube deleted LifeSiteNews’ channel, which had boasted 300,000 followers, for alleged violations of the platform’s rules on “medical misinformation” in videos about the COVID-19 jabs.

Carlson highlighted the ban in an episode of his show Tucker Carlson Tonight, arguing that LifeSite was yet another casualty in “the most sweeping mass censorship campaign in the history of the country.”

READ: Tucker Carlson and Fox News ‘part ways’

In his monologue, Carlson argued that a “free internet” is the “enemy” of the Democratic Party since “if you have access to information, you can form your own judgments, judgments that are independent of theirs.”

“The moment they took power they began a kind of counter-reformation against a free internet,” he contended. “They started the most sweeping mass censorship campaign in the history of this country. And it’s accelerating even now.”

“If you get in the way, they will punish you. They already are punishing you,” he said. “Your right to say and think what you want, to read and watch what you want, threatens them above all.”

“Yesterday, for example, Google pulled a pro-life news site off of YouTube,” Carlson said. “Hundreds of thousands of subscribers to LifeSiteNews will no longer be watching videos that question abortion, because they’re not allowed to.”

READ: Tucker Carlson calls out YouTube for banning LifeSite: ‘Google doesn’t want to debate’

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, YouTube’s move to delete LifeSite’s channel last year scrubbed the entire library of videos published to YouTube. That library is now accessible on LifeSiteNews’ main channel on alternate video platform Rumble, on the LifeSiteNews Catholic Rumble channel, and now on LifeSite’s very own video platform.

Following the ban of LifeSite’s YouTube channel last year, the social media site also deleted the John-Henry Westen Show channel and John-Henry Westen’s personal YouTube account this month for alleged violations of the platform’s terms of service after briefly unbanning the LifeSiteNews channel and then banning it again.

Meanwhile, it’s not yet clear what Carlson’s plans are following his unexpected separation from Fox News. Carlson, who began the monumentally popular Tucker Carlson Tonight after co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend from 2012 through 2016, consistently attracted a massive audience of around 3.5 million nightly viewers and served as a central voice in the modern conservative movement.

