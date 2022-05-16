Fauci warns students about ‘divisiveness’ and ‘normalization of untruths’ in commencement address

Fauci has been referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for lying to Congress.

ANN ARBOR (LifeSiteNews) – White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a commencement speech to University of Michigan graduates this month bemoaning the “normalization of untruths” by politicians and media figures, a curious grievance in light of the spotty veracity of his own history of public statements.

“Being in Washington has allowed me to experience first hand the intensity of the divisiveness in our nation,” the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director said, the Detroit News reports. “What troubles me is that differences of opinion or ideology have in certain circumstances been reflected by egregious distortions of reality.”

“Elements of our society” including “so-called news organizations” and “certain elected officials in positions of power,” he continued, “have grown increasingly unfazed by a cacophony of falsehoods and lies that often stand largely unchallenged, ominously leading to an insidious acceptance of what I call the normalization of untruths.”

“If you remember nothing else from what I say today, I truly appeal to you, please remember this,” Fauci implored the students: “It is our collective responsibility not to sink to a tacit acceptance of a normalization of untruths because if we do, we bring danger to ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

While the quotes are vague enough to be unobjectionable when taken in isolation, Fauci’s critics would argue that he has been a perpetrator of that normalization since the outbreak of COVID-19, given his history of contradictory statements on the virus and the response:

In February 2020 he said there was “absolutely no reason whatsoever to wear a mask” in the United States; by July, he was suggesting that Americans wear not only masks, but goggles and face shields, despite evidence indicating masks’ ineffectiveness. Critics also faulted Fauci for suggesting that handshaking should be abolished yet sexual activity with strangers remains alright if “you’re willing to take a risk,” championing COVID vaccine mandates, and being unwilling or unable to give a “firm answer” on why the vaccines are necessary for those with immunity from prior infection.

But the most serious apparent falsehood comes from his past role presiding over NIAID’s approval of a federal grant to EcoHealth Alliance for gain-of-function research, which is controversial because it entails intentionally strengthening viruses to better study their potential effects, at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, from which COVID may have originally leaked.

Last May, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Fauci on the government’s support for gain-of-function research. Fauci, who in 2012 had championed such research, told Paul NIAID had “never” done so. Paul cited the EcoHealth grant in response, at which point Fauci claimed that EcoHealth had assured them at the time that gain-of-function work would not be done with the money.

In July, Paul submitted a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice against Fauci for lying to Congress, which the Democrat-controlled DOJ declined to act on.

