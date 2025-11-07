Florida AG sues Planned Parenthood for claiming abortion pills are safer than Tylenol

The lawsuit maintains that Planned Parenthood’s consistent hiding of facts violates the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and qualifies as racketeering.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday that his office is suing Planned Parenthood for violating state law with its “deceptive” insistence that abortion pills are safe.

The suit names the federal Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), its political arm Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF), and both entities’ state-level equivalents, Planned Parenthood of Florida (PPFL) and Planned Parenthood Florida Action (PPFLA). It alleges that the abortion giant’s campaign to promote abortion pills as “safer than Tylenol” is knowingly “deceptive” and “disastrous.”

“An analysis released earlier this year found that 11% of women experience a serious adverse event like sepsis or hemorrhaging within 45 days of a chemical abortion,” the suit reads. “Other studies estimate the incidence of serious adverse events to be as high as 20%, with over 15% of women experiencing hemorrhaging and 2% experiencing infection. About 1-in-25 women who take abortion drugs will end up in the emergency room (ER). Complications can be fatal. Since 2000, 36 mifepristone-related deaths have occurred — more than one each year, on average. Academic studies confirm a high incidence of morbidity and mortality.”

Planned Parenthood’s consistent hiding of these facts, the suit maintains, violates the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act and qualifies as racketeering under the Florida Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act.

“It is vile that Planned Parenthood cares more about lining their pockets than providing women with factual information about the health risks of chemical abortion drugs,” Uthmeier declared in a press release. “When it comes to health and safety in Florida, we won’t tolerate blatant lies using fabricated medical ‘facts’ that have no scientific basis.”

Most abortions are illegal in Florida as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, leading to abortion rates dropping significantly. But like all pro-life states, its laws are undermined by the nationwide distribution of abortion pills, which the federal government allows to be distributed by mail across state lines, in violation of federal law – a directive started by the Biden administration and still not reversed by the Trump administration.

In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, yet the chemical abortion business “surged” with 64 percent of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol. Citing data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, STAT says mifepristone “accounts for roughly half of all abortions in the U.S.”

Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s most recent annual report revealed that, almost two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed direct abortion bans to be enforced for the first time in half a century, the nation’s largest abortion chain still operates almost 600 facilities nationwide, through which it committed 392,715 abortions in the most recent reporting period. According to the Lozier Institute Professor Michael New, that is a “record number of abortions for the organization and represents approximately 40 percent of the abortions performed in the United States.”

