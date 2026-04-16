Florida AG tells Miss America Org. that its pro-transgender policy may have violated the law

Leaders of Miss America IP, Inc. and the associated Miss Florida Scholarship Program may have breached Florida’s Deceptive & Unfair Trade Practices Act by allowing 'certain men to compete.'

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier is putting the Miss America Organization (MAO) on notice that it potentially violated the law in taking away Miss North Florida 2025 Kayleigh Bush’s crown for refusing to sign onto its gender reassignment surgery policy.

Bush won her title in August 2024 but says she lost it when she refused to sign a later MAO contract stating that male contestants would be considered female if (and only if) they had been through “sex reassignment surgery via vaginoplasty” and that actual female contestants had to recognize them as such and agree to compete against them. Bush both lobbied in vain for removal of the language and refused to sign, citing both her religious convictions and state law that defines sex biologically.

On April 10, Uthmeier wrote to the leaders of Miss America IP, Inc. and the associated Miss Florida Scholarship Program warning that they may be in violation of Florida’s Deceptive & Unfair Trade Practices Act because they “misled Kayleigh and the public by allowing certain men to compete” despite “advertising that Miss America and Miss Florida are beauty competitions open only to female competitors.”

To advance in competition, Miss North Florida 2025, Kayleigh Bush, was told to sign a contract that forced her to compete against men. She refused. “Miss” America and “Miss” Florida advertise as women-only competitions, which is misleading and may violate FL law. This is wrong! pic.twitter.com/UJoAzyUOl1 — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 10, 2026

The letter noted that when Bush originally competed in 2024, the pageant’s advertising and rules specifically required entrants to be female, with no mention of transgenderism, and it was under this understanding that she earned her crown.

It goes on to explain that under state law any “representation or omission” that is “likely to deceive a consumer acting reasonably in the same circumstances” qualifies as an “unfair trade practice.” Miss America and Miss Florida’s aforementioned language qualifies, it says, because “(n)owhere on either organizations’ websites are there any disclosures that men may compete.”

Uthmeier closes by accusing Miss America and Miss Florida of “undermin(ing) the values they claim to advance – female well-being,” and gives them until May 1 to respond with whatever “corrective actions” they plan to take.

Miss America general counsel Stuart Moskovitz responded in writing, objecting to Uthmeier taking the matter public before seeking a response, and disputing Bush’s version of events.

“Ms. Bush never had her title stricken,” he maintained. “At the time Kayleigh entered the Miss Freedom USA contest, Miss America did not control local feeder competitions. It did control its licensed competitions such as Miss Florida, which is why in attempting to compete for Miss Florida, Kayleigh was then asked to sign the Miss America contract.”

“All contestants to compete in Miss Florida are required to sign a contract, the same contract every contestant signs without exception,” the attorney continued. “Making an exception for one contestant, as Liberty Counsel demanded, would open up the floodgates to require Miss America to negotiate separate contracts with each candidate, which would not just be impossibly cumbersome, but unfair.”

Moskovitz further argued that the language to which Bush objected was intended not to open the pageant to gender-confused men but to account for rare cases of a person “born with unmatched genitalia” yet possessing two x chromosomes, making her a biological woman. “If the woman corrects that anomaly, she is permitted to compete.”

Whatever the facts of the dispute turn out to be, transgender ideology has ingrained itself in many facts of society in ways critics say defy all common sense. It is an article of progressive faith that gender is no more than a matter of self-perception that individuals are free to change at will. But according to modern biology, sex is not a subjective sense of self but an objective scientific reality, established by an individual’s chromosomes from their earliest moments of existence and reflected by hundreds of genetically based characteristics.

Yet for years LGBT activists have worked to promote “gender fluidity,” the idea that sexual identity is separate from biology and discernible only by personal perception, across public education, libraries, health care, and cultural traditions such as beauty contests, school homecomings, and athletic competitions.

Critics say their efforts have yielded a wide array of harms, both to the physical and mental health of gender-confused individuals themselves as well as to the rights, health, and safety of those who disagree, such as girls and women forced to share intimate facilities with males, female athletes forced to compete against biological males with natural physical advantages, and individuals forced to affirm false sexual identities in violation of their consciences, their understanding of scientific fact, and/or their religious beliefs.

Share









