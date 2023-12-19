Florida appeals court blocks minor from seeking abortion

Florida law requires parents to consent to their minor daughter's request to kill their grandchild in the womb. Pro-lifers know, however, that the unborn deserve full legal protection from the moment of conception.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Florida appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that blocked a minor who sought an abortion without her parent’s permission.

Florida law requires parents to consent to their daughter’s request to kill their grandchild in the womb. The minor sought a waiver from this requirement.

The plaintiff, “Jane Doe,” “had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy,” the three judges wrote on Dec. 15 in their ruling for the First District Court of Appeal.

The judges ruled the Calhoun County circuit court did not “abuse its discretion” when it blocked the minor’s request to kill her preborn baby.

Abortionists are forbidden from killing a minor’s child unless they have a “notarized written statement signed by a minor and either her mother, her father, or her legal guardian” agreeing that “the abortion is in the best interest of the minor,” as previously reported by LifeSiteNews.

Florida law currently prohibits abortion after 15 weeks. A six-week heartbeat ban signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April has not yet taken effect, as it remains tied up in court, and includes more “exceptions” than the 15-week ban.

Pro-lifers know that life begins, and is deserving of legal protection, at the moment of conception. Pro-lifers also recognize abortion is never medically necessary, the circumstances of conception do not determine someone’s inherent dignity, and that abortion is never justifiable.

Currently “36 states require parental involvement in a minor’s decision to have an abortion,” according to the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute. “21 states require only parental consent; 3 of these require both parents’ consent,” the think-tank states.

Others require notification and most states that have parental involvement laws allow for a “judicial bypass” for minors to seek abortions without their parents’ knowledge or consent.

